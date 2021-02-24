Near Infrared Imaging Market Is Expected to Grow Exponentially in Forecast Period 2021- 2027

A new market report by Data Bridge Market Research on the Near Infrared Imaging Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and shares in the forecast period. An Near Infrared Imaging report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for Near Infrared Imaging industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this report is right there to solve this purpose. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.

Global near infrared imaging market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising surgical procedures and increasing healthcare expenditure are the factor for the growth of this market.

The Near Infrared Imaging Market Report Covers Major Players:

Stryker, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Leica Microsystems

OLYMPUS CORPORATION

PerkinElmer Inc.

LI-COR, Inc

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Quest Medical Imaging BV

Fluoptics

Shimadzu Corporation

Near infrared imaging is a non- invasive imaging process which mainly uses the near-infrared radiations from 780 nm to 2500 nm. This technique is used in brain, muscle and other tissues to test the concentration and oxygenation of hemoglobin. This method has the ability to provide better clarity as compared to the other imaging process. Blood or water, which is the primary elements of tissues, does not absorb NIR well, thereby increasing changes in lighting for inner buildings. They are widely used in application such as cardiovascular surgeries, plastic surgeries, cancer surgeries, preclinical imaging among others.

Market Drivers

Increasing cases of target diseases such as lung cancer, cardiovascular surgery among others will act as a major factor uplifting this market growth

Growing health awareness among population will also accelerate the growth of this market

Rising geriatric population acts as a market driver

Growing adoption of technologically advanced imaging will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints

High cost of infrared detectors will accelerate market growth

Availability of alternative imaging techniques will act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Lengthy approval process will also hamper the market growth

COVID – 19 scenario analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has emerged as a humanitarian as well as economic crisis, creating strain on the society and affecting millions of people and businesses

Healthcare organizations are already working in battle mode, preparing new plans to respond growing COVID-19 patients, right from sourcing rapid diagnosing kits to sufficient PPE kits for workers

Industry closures and people are asked to stay in their homes which has cause taken a huge toll in terms of money and economic growth

Over 4 million people affected globally, with 300 thousand losing their lives due to SARS-CoV-2

Near Infrared Imaging Market Segmentation:

The global market for Near Infrared Imaging is set to find a segmentation in the report that would be based on type, and application. These segments have a better acceptance of various factors that can be taken into consideration to understand how the market can chart the future path.

By Product (Devices, Reagents)

By Application (Preclinical Imaging, Cancer Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries, Other Applications)

By End- User (Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research Laboratories), Indication (Cancer Surgeries, Cardiovascular Surgeries, Gastrointestinal Surgeries, Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries, Other)

By Product (Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging Systems, Near Infrared Fluorescence & Bioluminescence Imaging Systems)

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT:-

Market Overview: It includes key trends of the Near Infrared Imaging market related to products, applications, Key Highlights of the Table of Contents:

Near Infrared Imaging Market Study Coverage: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Near Infrared Imaging Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches on the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Near Infrared Imaging Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

Competitive Landscape and Near Infrared Imaging Market Share Analysis

Global near infrared imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of near infrared imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global near infrared imaging market are Stryker, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Leica Microsystems, OLYMPUS CORPORATION, PerkinElmer Inc., LI-COR, Inc., Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Quest Medical Imaging BV, Fluoptics, Shimadzu Corporation, Medtronic, Bruker, Miltenyi Biotec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Infrared Thermal Imaging and Near IR Illumination Products, IRCameras LLC., Artinis Medical Systems, Malvern Panalytical Ltd, Innopharma Labs among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, KARL STORZ Endoscopy-America, Inc announced the launch announced the launch of their NIR/ICG Fluorescence Imaging, an IMAGE1 S technology. The KARL STORZ NIR / ICG Imaging System helps surgeons make important choices that can decrease the incidence of expensive complications and is also creating new standards for minimally invasive neurosurgery

In March 2018, Shimadzu Corporation announced the launch of their new LIGHTVISION near-infrared fluorescence imaging system which is specially designed to promote the therapy of breast cancer by visualizing lymph vessels and blood vessels based on the measurement of near-infrared fluorescent light emitted from green indocyanine. They also have the ability to detect blood flow through flaps and anastomotic vessels during breast reconstructive surgery

Regional Analysis Covered in Near Infrared Imaging Report are:

North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]

South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027.

Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Near Infrared Imaging Market industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Near Infrared Imaging Market supply and demand.

The report tracks the leading market players that will shape and impact the Global Near Infrared Imaging Market

The data analysis present in the Near Infrared Imaging Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

The research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

The report helps you to understand the real effects of key market drivers or retainers on – Market

Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Near Infrared Imaging Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

