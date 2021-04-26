Near-beer Global Market Report – Top Companies and Crucial Challenges
Global Market Monitor recently published a market research report on Near-beer, which studied Near-beer industry outlook, competitive situation, regional market analysis, type & application segment analysis, and market trend forecast by 2027.
Competitive Landscape
Important players profiled in the global Near-beer market include:
Kirin
Erdinger Weibbrau
Heineken
Behnoush Iran
Aujan Industries
Weihenstephan
Arpanoosh
Asahi Breweries
Krombacher Brauerei
Carlsberg
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Suntory Beer
Segmentation on the Basis of Application:
Man
Woman
On the basis of products, the various types include:
Limit Fermentation
Dealcoholization Method
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Near-beer Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Near-beer Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Near-beer Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Near-beer Market in Major Countries
7 North America Near-beer Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Near-beer Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Near-beer Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Near-beer Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Regional Segment Analysis
The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).
Target Audience:
Near-beer manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Near-beer
Near-beer industry associations
Product managers, Near-beer industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Near-beer potential investors
Near-beer key stakeholders
Near-beer end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
