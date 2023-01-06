Nazeeh Tarsha and Umehara Yuichirou to voice Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

Alhaitham’s English and Japanese voice actors in Genshin Impression are Nazeeh Tarsga and Umehara Yuichirou, respectively. Each have voiced quite a few characters all through the years, and this text will spotlight a few of their extra notable roles from varied anime and video video games.

On a associated word, Yang Chaoran voices Alhaitham in Chinese language, whereas Jun Seung Hwa does the Korean dub. Though this text will not focus a lot on their roles, it is nonetheless value mentioning their names since some readers may acknowledge them.

Nazeeh Tarsha is Alhaitham’s English voice actor in Genshin Impression

#Alhaitham #GenshinImpact I’m certainly the ENG VA for Alhaitham. Thanks on your help and becoming a member of me on this journey. It has been nothing wanting a pleasure and a delight. Come time, might all of your pulls be in your favor I am indeed the ENG VA for Alhaitham. Thank you for your support and joining me on this journey. It has been nothing short of a pleasure and a delight. Come time, may all your pulls be in your favor 💚 #Alhaitham #GenshinImpact https://t.co/YMNyzS6BM9

The above tweet comes from the official Nazeeh Tarsha Twitter account. It comprises a picture of one of many official reveals for Alhaitham, which reveals each the English and Japanese voice actors underneath the “VOICE ARTIST” part.

Many Genshin Impression followers are excited to see this character change into playable, so they may want to familiarize themselves together with his voice.

Nazeeh Tarsha has voiced the next characters in English:

Uri Reiss (Assault on Titan)

Mairo (Tokyo Ghoul:re)

Gilgamesh (Smite)

Itsuhito Sakaki (Uzaki-chan Needs to Dangle Out!)

Kosei Tsuburaba (My Hero Academia)

Zeo (One Piece)

Lex (Hearth Emblem Heroes)

There are different roles (equivalent to seven extra particular character skins in Smite), however the above record is a few of his most notable roles aside from Genshin Impression’s Alhaitham.

In response to his official VA web site, Nazeeh Tarsha is a half-Palestinian and half-Syrian voice actor who can communicate English, Arabic, and Spanish. He also can do varied accents like:

British

Japanese European

German

Irish

Center Japanese

Scottish

Nazeeh Tarsha has fairly a formidable resume of abilities mixed with some good roles up to now.

Umehara Yuichirou is Alhaitham’s Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impression

A group of his earlier roles (Picture by way of Seiyuu)

Relying on their area, followers may acknowledge this particular person as both Umehara Yuichirou or Yuichirou Umehara. Each names are related for a similar Japanese voice actor who voices Alhaitham in Genshin Impression.

The official English Genshin Impression Twitter account referred to him as UMEHARA Yuichirou of their corresponding tweets.

Listed here are a few of Umehara Yuichirou’s earlier roles of word:

Goblin Slayer (Goblin Slayer)

Climate Report (JoJo’s Weird Journey: Stone Ocean)

Jugram Haschwalth (Bleach: Thousand-12 months Blood Struggle)

Sniper Masks (Excessive-Rise Invasion)

Cyrus Albright (Octopath Traveler)

Mitsuhide (Snow White with the Pink Hair)

That is fairly a large solid of various character archetypes to voice.

Umehara Yuichirou can be concerned in a pop-rock band often known as Sir Vainness. He gives vocals and guitar for the band. An indication of his musical skills could be seen within the above YouTube video.

This voice actor additionally gained the Finest Rookie Actors Award on the tenth Seiyu Awards.

Different associated information

The primary time gamers can summon this character is within the first banner of Model 3.4, which launches on January 18, 2023. His Occasion Want known as “Warning in Confidence.” That banner runs concurrently alongside Xiao’s Invitation to Mundane Life banner. Yaoyao will make her debut on each Occasion Needs.

