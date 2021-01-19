Navalny in prison, Putin in the palace | Free press

Moscow (dpa) – In an initial sharp reaction after the return and immediate arrest of the Kremlin’s opponent Alexej Navalny, Moscow has forbidden to interfere in its internal affairs.

The demands from Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU), the EU and other states for an immediate release of the opposition, weakened by an assassination attempt involving chemical warfare agent Novichok, faded in the capital. “We will not allow any intervention,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday, according to the Interfax agency. “We do not intend to listen to such messages.”

President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman also said there were reasons for Navalny’s arrest on the Sunday after his landing. Putin’s opponent was arrested for violating probation conditions in a previous criminal case. Peskow described Navalny’s claims that Putin was “afraid” of the opposition and had him locked up as “nonsense.”

While Navalny was locked up in Moscow’s provisional prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions, Putin was free for an ice bath in the deepest Russian winter. The 68-year-old crossed for a cross of ice as he stepped into a cross-shaped opening in the water. The Russian Orthodox Church celebrated Epiphany on Tuesday – later than in the West. A tradition at Putin, as his spokesman said.

There is no special reason for Putin to get involved in the Navalny case. After Navalny called for protests, Peskov said the Kremlin is not afraid of it. However, it must be checked that this is not a call for “something illegal”. Due to the corona pandemic, demonstrations in Russia have not been allowed for months.

Putin’s main opponent, Navalny, was sentenced to 30 days in prison on Monday in a controversial express trial in a police station – for violating probation conditions. His supporters on Saturday called for protests to demand Nawalny’s release.

In August, Navalny was the victim of an attack in Russia with the neurotoxin Novichok, which is banned as a chemical weapon and subsequently treated in Germany. Several laboratories, including one of the Bundeswehr, had discovered the remedy in Navalny’s blood. The EU therefore also imposed sanctions on representatives of the Russian power apparatus. Navalny sees a “killer squad” from the Russian internal intelligence agency FSB under Putin’s command behind the attack on August 20. Putin and the FSB deny the allegations.

Navalny fought corruption for the rights of Russian citizens for years, now is the time to fight for him, his team said. Navalny employees have released a new video investigating abuse of office and the evasion of government money in Russia. This time, the charges were against Putin, who had a super expensive secret palace built on the Black Sea coast.

Entitled «A palace for Putin. The story of the greatest bribery, ”Nawalny employees posted a nearly two-hour YouTube video that the Kremlin’s adversary in Germany had recorded. In it, he accuses the Russian head of state of having built a “kingdom” for himself for 100 billion rubles (1.1 billion euros). Initially there was no response from the Kremlin.

The site of the “most expensive palace in the world” covers a total of 7,800 hectares and is 39 times the size of Monaco, according to Nawalny’s team. It includes a church, an amphitheater, a tea house and a helipad. Within half an hour, the film had been viewed almost half a million times on YouTube. The photos of the property caused outrage on social networks.

“Looks like a drug lord’s house in the tropics,” oppositionist Ilya Yashin wrote on Twitter to photos that should show the property. “But no, it’s the secret palace of the Russian president.” Some users pointed out that the average income in Russia is only a few hundred euros and pensions are sometimes below 200 euros.

Navalny actually wanted to present the research himself after returning to Russia, his spokeswoman Kira Jarmysch wrote on Twitter. But since he was immediately arrested, that was not possible. The content, Jarmysch said, angered her. “Putin is stealing from my country, locking up my friends, he’s a murderer,” she said. At the meeting scheduled for Saturday, people should vent their anger.

At the end of the video, Navalny called on his supporters to protest next Saturday: “Our future is in our hands. Don’t be still! Navalny, who has an audience of millions on social networks, has repeatedly published revelations on the Internet about the wealth of corrupt rulers and officials.

However, this generally had no consequences for the suspect. Investigators had previously raided Nawalny’s team and offices with raids and criminal proceedings after the revelations. The organization Transparency International counts Russia among the most corrupt countries in the world. Research into this is often life-threatening.