Naval Brass Market to Eyewitness Stunning Growth by 2027

It is widely used in marine construction where strong, corrosive-resistant and hard material is required and is suitable for both salt and fresh water applications. Naval brass is used in propeller shafts, marine hardware, decorative fittings, shafting, propeller shafts and turn buckles. There are also many industrial applications, such as welding rods, condenser plates, structural uses, valve stems, balls, heat exchanger tubes, aircraft turnbuckle barrels, dies, and many more.

Naval brass is the classic marine, high-strength and corrosion-resistant alloy containing 60 percent copper, 0.75 percent tin and 39.2 percent zinc.

Major Manufacture:

Sunflex Metal Industries

Dhanlaxmi Steel

Metal Alloys Corporation

Rajshreem Metals

Vikram Metal Industries

H.M. Hillman Brass and Copper

Worldwide Naval Brass Market by Application:

Marine construction

Valve stems

Pump shafts

Nuts

Bolts

Rivets

Others

Naval Brass Market: Type Outlook

C46200 Naval Brass

C46400 Naval Brass

C48200 Naval Brass

C48500 Naval Brass

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Naval Brass Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Naval Brass Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Naval Brass Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Naval Brass Market in Major Countries

7 North America Naval Brass Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Naval Brass Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Naval Brass Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Naval Brass Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Naval Brass Market Intended Audience:

– Naval Brass manufacturers

– Naval Brass traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Naval Brass industry associations

– Product managers, Naval Brass industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

