Natural Sweeteners Market Share, Size, & Trends Analysis Report, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 – 2028

The global natural sweeteners market size is expected to reach USD 2.93 Billion in 2020 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady revenue growth can be attributed to increasing shift towards natural sweeteners due to potential health risks associated with artificial sweeteners and long-term use. In July 2020, Tate & Lyle PLC announced the launch of SWEETENER-VANTAGE Expert Systems. The SWEETENER-VANTAGE Expert Systems is a set of innovative and new sweetener solution tools that are designed to assist formulators in producing sugar-reduced food and drinks using low calories sweeteners.

The market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications. The report gives a 360° view of the global Natural Sweeteners industry and details on significant information pertinent to the various factors responsible for propelling or constraining the market growth. However, the study unfolds the unfavorable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Natural Sweeteners sector. The latest report elaborates on the current COVID-19 impact on the global economy, as well as this specific business vertical, with an in-depth analysis of the present and future effects of the outbreak. Our analysts speculate that the Natural Sweeteners market will regain traction in the post-COVID-19 market situation.

The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Natural Sweeteners market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Key players operating in the global Natural Sweeteners market are DuPont, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Tate & Lyle PLC, Ingredion Incorporated, Cargill, Inc., Roquette Frères, Foodchem International Corporation, Evolva Holding SA, Purecircle, and Madhava, Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global natural sweeteners market on the basis of application, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Food & Beverages (Confectionery Products, Fruit Juices, Dairy Products, Bakery Products, Carbonated Drinks) Personal Care Pharmaceuticals Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Sorbitol Erythritol Stevia Xylitol Sweet proteins Mannitol Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Israel Rest of MEA



Key Features of the Report:

Holistic view of the Natural Sweeteners market and key segments

Examination and identification of the growth prospects, market drivers and trends, and potential opportunities

Assessment and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Extensive regional analysis

Product types and application spectrum segmentation and analysis

