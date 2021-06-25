Natural Surfactants Market Growth Rate,Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2020–2027 According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Natural Surfactants Market was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.9 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %.

Stringent government regulations for environmental concerns, the toxic nature of conventional surfactants, and boom in end-use industries are key factors contributing to high CAGR of market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Natural Surfactants Market was valued at USD 14.3 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 20.9 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. They are mixed with oils, waters, and other liquids to lower the surface tension, a prerequisite for wetting, spreading, foaming, and emulsification. Through a chemical process known as adsorption, surfactants change the properties of a substance. The term adsorption means the gathering of gas or liquid in a condensed layer on the surface. This condensed layer creates a film which is why the surface tension is lowered. The chemical reaction which then occurs is the conversing of the liquid and the additional substance, which in turn lowers surface tension. Natural Surfactants are extracted from biomass such as cereals, vegetables, oilseeds, co-products, and waste. It can serve as excellent foaming agents and emulsifiers. Their performance under critical conditions and greater diversity endorse their use in various industries. While examining potential biomass sources, parameters like production process feasibility, scalability, cost, formulation, and impact on deforestation and global warming are considered essential. As consumers become more aware of the ingredients in the products they put on their skin and use in their homes, many have come to view surfactants as “bad” ingredients. In fact, there are numerous choices for natural surfactants in cosmetics, and they work to improve the integrity and performance of cosmetic formulations. Less toxicity and renewable nature of bio-based products along with environmental benefits like reduction of CO2 emission and reducing greenhouse effect are factors giving rise to increasing demand. Possibility of large-scale production is a crucial opportunity that can be utilized for further propulsion of the market.

Market Size – USD 14.3 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.9 %, Market Trends– Increasing awareness regarding biodegradable alternatives and use of bio-based products

Low productivity and expensive downstream processing can prove to be hurdles for the industry market. Downstream processing cost accounts for almost 60% of the total production cost.

Natural Surfactants Market Top Players:

BASF (Germany),

The Dow Chemical Company (US),

Croda International (UK),

Huntsman Corporation (US),

Air Products and Chemicals (US),

and Clariant (Switzerland),

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Anionic

Nonionic

Cationic

Amphoteric

Market segmentation based on Application:

Detergents

Personal Care

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Oilfield Chemicals

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Highlights of the Global Natural Surfactants Market Report:

The study analyzes the various manufacturing processes of the products offered by this industry, alongside determining their respective market shares and contribution to the overall business development.

It offers critical insights related to the production capacity, estimated growth, and revenues amassed by each regional segment over the projected timeframe.

The report encompasses crucial information, for instance, product pricing patterns, total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate of each product and application type.

The report further emphasizes the product portfolios of each of these companies and the respective specifications and applications of these products.

Production capacity, manufacturing costs, gross margins, pricing models, and revenue shares of these companies have also been discussed at the end of this report.

