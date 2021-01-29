Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Unbearable Hits USD 42.04 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of +21% with Leading Key Players like- SAS, Nokia, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, 3M, Nuance Communications, Netbase

The Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) was valued at USD 13.16 billion in 2021, and it is expected to be worth USD 42.04 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of +21% during 2021-2028.

NLP has rapidly gained the attention of analyzing and representing human language computationally. Subsequently all users may not be proficient in machine specific language, NLP enables the simplest possible manner to communicate with machines. NLP has spread its application in numerous sectors such as email spam detection, machine translation, information extraction, healthcare, summarization and question answering among several others.

This is owing to the growing demand for analyzing the data generated from conversations, social media, and other sources to enhance the customer experience. NLP allows devices and systems to read, understand and provide insights by analyzing human languages. One of the major use of NLP is in customer service centers and Healthcare. In Healthcare, it is used to recognize and predict diseases based on the patient’s electronic health records and speech. Similarly, in customer service centers, it is being used to predict customer demand in real-time and allowing services agents to provide optimal solutions. However, the initial setup costs rise and a lack of skilled professionals to understand the outcome of NLP is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Top Companies of Natural language processing (NLP) Market:

SAS, Nokia, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, 3M, Nuance Communications, Netbase, Verint systems, and Fuji Xerox, Dolbey Systems, Google, IBM Incorporation, HP, Baidu.

Natural language processing (NLP) Market Target Audience-

Production Companies, Suppliers, Channel Partners, Marketing Authorities, Subject Matter Experts, Research Institutions, Financial Institutions, Market Consultants, Government Authorities and Rules.

Natural language processing (NLP) Market By Types-

Statistical NLP

Hybrid based NLP

Rule NLP

Natural language processing (NLP) Market By Technology-

Recognition technologies

Operational technologies

Analytics technologies

Natural language processing (NLP) Market By Applications-

Machine translation

Information extraction

Report generation

Question answering

Others

Natural language processing (NLP) Market By End User-

Automotive

Healthcare

Banking Financial Services and Insurance

IT and Telecom

Government, Defense & Aerospace

Media & Advertisement

Academia and Education

The Natural language processing (NLP) market report analyzes the opportunities, challenges and Growth in the global market, analyzing the data on a historical basis, estimated data for 2021, and forecasted data till the year 2028. Market analysis contains data in terms of both, value (US$) and volume (MT). The market outlook of the market report covers industry overview, global industry outlook, macroeconomic outlook, and forecasted factors.

