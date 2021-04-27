Natural Language Processing Market Growth Due to COVID-19 Spread | SAS, Nokia, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, 3M

The Natural Language Processing Market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 48.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027.

The Natural Language Processing Market research report thoroughly explains each and every aspect related to the Global Natural Language Processing Market, which facilitates the report’s reader to study and evaluate the upcoming market trend and execute the analytical data to promote the business.

A large-scale Natural Language Processing Market document offers an all-inclusive study about production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all the major regions across the world. Furthermore, the statistical and numerical data such as facts and figures are represented very neatly in the report by using charts, tables, or graphs. This market report also involves strategic profiling of the major players in the market, comprehensive analysis of their basic competencies, and thereby keeping the competitive landscape of the market in front of the client. The winning Natural Language Processing report covers all the market shares and approaches of the major competitors or the key players in the market.

Request for Sample Copy of This Report @ https://marketdigits.com/natural-language-processing-market/sample/

Scroll down 100s of data Tables, charts and graphs spread through Pages and in-depth Table of Content on “Natural Language Processing Market, By Components (Solutions, Services), Technology (Recognition technology, Operational technology, Analytics technology),Type, Organization Size, Applications, Industry Verticals & Geography – Global Forecast to 2027”. Early buyers will get 10% customization on study.

To Avail deep insights of Natural Language Processing Market Size, competition landscape is provided i.e. Revenue Analysis (M $US) by Company (2019-2021), Segment Revenue Market Share (%) by Players (2019-2021) and further a qualitative analysis is made towards market concentration rate, product/service differences, new entrants and the technological trends in future.

Unlock new opportunities in Natural Language Processing Market; the latest release from MarketDigits highlights the key market trends significant to the growth prospects, Let us know if any specific players or list of players needs to consider to gain better insights.

Purchase Full Report @ https://marketdigits.com/natural-language-processing-market/buy/

The Natural Language Processing Market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 48.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The research covers the current and historic NLP market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: SAS, Nokia, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, 3M, Nuance Communications, Netbase, Verint systems, and Fuji Xerox among others.

Solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The Natural Language Processing Market has been segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. Leading players in the market are either offering platforms or software tools to integrate it into their solutions. The adoption of NLP solutions is growing across the world, with the increasing awareness about perceived benefits. The vendors in the market offer open source platforms to develop custom NLP solutions as per the customer requirements. Some of the vendors offer sophisticated software tools or API solutions with customized features as per the user demands.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment constitutes an integral part of the Natural Language Processing Market. For the effective working of any software, services need to be installed to increase the efficiency of the entire process. The services considered in the report are managed services and professional services. Major players in this segment have started providing platforms for embedding NLP technologies, with the release of speech recognition solutions and APIs, which can be coded across varied programming languages.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global NLP market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Rapid developments in infrastructure and the high adoption of digital technologies are the 2 major drivers of the NLP market growth in the region. With the increasing competition across end users, organizations are using NLP and ML tools via an AI platform, which empowers organizations to easily connect with their clients for the required solution. North America leads the global NLP market with significant adoption across verticals and increasing investment among enterprises.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Components

Solutions

Services

By Technology

Recognition technology

Operational technology

Analytics technology

By Type

Statistical NLP

Hybrid based NLP

Rule NLP

By Deployment mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Applications

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Question Answering

Text Classification

Sentiment Analysis

Others

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunications and IT

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, a dataset was released by Facebook AI that has coding questions paired with code snippet answers that will be used to interpret AI-based natural language code search systems.

In June 2019, Apple introduced Domain APIs in vision, text, speech, and sound that allow developers to leverage Apple’s built-in intelligence and models, reducing time and efforts required, and speeding up the new technological developments in NLP.

Key Questions addressed by the report:

What are the opportunities in the Natural Language Processing Market?

What is the competitive landscape in the NLP market?

What are the emerging technologies impacting the overall NLP market?

What are the key uses cases existing in the NLP market?

What are the key trends and dynamics existing in the NLP market?

What Porter’s Five Forces of Competitive Analysis Provides?

Competitive rivalry:- The main driver is the number and capability of competitors in the market. Many competitors, offering undifferentiated products and services, will reduce market attractiveness.

Threat of substitution:- Where close substitute products exist in a market, it increases the likelihood of customers switching to alternatives in response to price increases. This reduces both the power of suppliers and the attractiveness of the market.

Threat of new entry:- Profitable markets attract new entrants, which erodes profitability. Unless incumbents have strong and durable barriers to entry, for example, patents, economies of scale, capital requirements or government policies, then profitability will decline to a competitive rate.

Supplier power:- An assessment of how easy it is for suppliers to drive up prices. This is driven by the: number of suppliers of each essential input; uniqueness of their product or service; relative size and strength of the supplier; and cost of switching from one supplier to another.

Buyer power:- An assessment of how easy it is for buyers to drive prices down. This is driven by the: number of buyers in the market; importance of each individual buyer to the organisation; and cost to the buyer of switching from one supplier to another. If a business has just a few powerful buyers, they are often able to dictate terms.

Five forces analysis helps organizations to understand the factors affecting profitability in a specific industry, and can help to inform decisions relating to: whether to enter a specific industry; whether to increase capacity in a specific industry; and developing competitive strategies.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors & changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current & future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites & volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream & upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence & availability of global brands & their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local & domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs & trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Any Questions? Inquire Here Before Buying @ https://marketdigits.com/natural-language-processing-market/analyst/

About MarketDigits:

MarketDigits is one of the leading business research and consulting companies that helps clients to tap new and emerging opportunities and revenue areas, thereby assisting them in operational and strategic decision-making. We at MarketDigits believe that market is a small place and an interface between the supplier and the consumer, thus our focus remains mainly on business research that includes the entire value chain and not only the markets.

We offer services that are most relevant and beneficial to the users, which help businesses to sustain in this competitive market. Our detailed and in-depth analysis of the markets catering to strategic, tactical, and operational data analysis & reporting needs of various industries utilize advanced technology so that our clients get better insights into the markets and identify lucrative opportunities and areas of incremental revenues.

Contact Us:

MarketDigits

USA : +1 847 450 0808

Email : sales@marketdigits.com