Natural Language Processing Market 2021 Status and Growth Outlook – Hardware Providers, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu Inc

The Natural Language Processing Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The global natural language processing (NLP) market was valued at USD 10.93 billion in 2019, and it is expected to be worth USD 34.80 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Natural Language Processing Market: Hardware Providers, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instrument, Software and Service Providers, Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus International PLC (HPE), SAS Institute Inc., IBM Corporation, NetBase Solutions Inc., Verint System Inc., Genpact Limited, Adobe Inc. and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– October 2019 – Google LLC had been planning to augment its search engine with natural-language processing features that were expected to be equipped with the most significant updates from the past five years. Google planned to add new NLP models to its search engine that uses a technique called Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers, or BERT, to analyze user queries. The method allows artificial intelligence algorithms to interpret text more accurately by analyzing how the words in a sentence relate to one another.

– January 2020 – NetBase announced the merger with Quid, which is one of the prominent companies in AI-driven text analytics. As a result of this merger, the combined company will have an enhanced portfolio in the next generation consumer and market intelligence solution. The merged company will deliver contextual insights that reveal business trends across all forms of structured and unstructured data.

Key Market Trends:

– Speech analytics solutions have been gaining popularity among enterprises across the world, since the conventional text-based analytics solutions adopted by enterprises is no longer enough to handle complex business issues. Many organizations have been deploying speech analytics through a combination of internally recorded data, social media data, and external syndicated data, mainly to have a better understanding of their customer requirements.

– The growing advancement in voice assistant technologies, such as Amazons Alexa, is expected to fuel the adoption of speech analytics, over the forecast period. In May 2017, the US President Donald Trump “addressed” a conference in Tianjin from Washington, where he spoke flawless Chinese. This advanced voice assistance feature was developed by iFlytek Co. Ltd.

– Furthermore, the e-commerce titan Alibaba joined the likes of Tencent Holdings and Baidu, in the race to develop AI that can enrich social media feeds and target ads and services, by using natural language processing. Moreover, NLP has been endorsed by the government as a part of its national-level plan that calls for the country to become the industry leader by 2030.

Regional Analysis For Natural Language Processing Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Natural Language Processing Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

