Natural Language Processing Market 2021-2027 Rapid Growth with Healthy CAGR | Global Players – SAS, Nokia, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, 3M

The Natural Language Processing Market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.5 Billion in 2020 to USD 48.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast year from 2021 to 2027. The research covers the current and historic NLP market size and its growth trend with company outline of Key players/manufacturers: SAS, Nokia, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple, 3M, Nuance Communications, Netbase, Verint systems, and Fuji Xerox among others.

Solutions segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The Natural Language Processing Market has been segmented on the basis of components into solutions and services. Leading players in the market are either offering platforms or software tools to integrate it into their solutions. The adoption of NLP solutions is growing across the world, with the increasing awareness about perceived benefits. The vendors in the market offer open source platforms to develop custom NLP solutions as per the customer requirements. Some of the vendors offer sophisticated software tools or API solutions with customized features as per the user demands.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment constitutes an integral part of the Natural Language Processing Market. For the effective working of any software, services need to be installed to increase the efficiency of the entire process. The services considered in the report are managed services and professional services. Major players in this segment have started providing platforms for embedding NLP technologies, with the release of speech recognition solutions and APIs, which can be coded across varied programming languages.

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

The global NLP market by region covers 5 major geographic regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period. Rapid developments in infrastructure and the high adoption of digital technologies are the 2 major drivers of the NLP market growth in the region. With the increasing competition across end users, organizations are using NLP and ML tools via an AI platform, which empowers organizations to easily connect with their clients for the required solution. North America leads the global NLP market with significant adoption across verticals and increasing investment among enterprises.

Major Classifications are as follows:

By Components

Solutions

Services

By Technology

Recognition technology

Operational technology

Analytics technology

By Type

Statistical NLP

Hybrid based NLP

Rule NLP

By Deployment mode

On-premises

Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Applications

Machine Translation

Information Extraction

Automatic Summarization

Question Answering

Text Classification

Sentiment Analysis

Others

By Industry Verticals

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Manufacturing

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and eCommerce

Government and Defense

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunications and IT

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, a dataset was released by Facebook AI that has coding questions paired with code snippet answers that will be used to interpret AI-based natural language code search systems.

In June 2019, Apple introduced Domain APIs in vision, text, speech, and sound that allow developers to leverage Apple’s built-in intelligence and models, reducing time and efforts required, and speeding up the new technological developments in NLP.

Key Questions addressed by the report:

What are the opportunities in the Natural Language Processing Market?

What is the competitive landscape in the NLP market?

What are the emerging technologies impacting the overall NLP market?

What are the key uses cases existing in the NLP market?

What are the key trends and dynamics existing in the NLP market?

Natural Language Processing Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities & challenges, risks & entry barriers, sales channels, distributors & Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report provides fact-based & penetrating insights from the customers. Thorough insights into emerging trends, opportunities & potential threats are offered via this report as it is the key to long-term sustenance in a competitive environment. This international Natural Language Processing Market report is comprehensive & opens a door of international market for the products. The report gives helpful insights which assist while launching a new product.

Natural Language Processing Market Reports – Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Natural Language Processing Market

4. Market Overview

5. Key Insights

6. Global Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product

7. Global Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Detector

8. Global Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

9. Global Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Application

10. Global Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, By End-user

11. Global Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

12. North America Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Europe Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

14. Asia Pacific Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

15. Latin America Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

16. Middle East & Africa Natural Language Processing Market Analysis and Forecast

17. Competitive Landscape

