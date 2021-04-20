Natural Language Generation (NLG) – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)
The Natural Language Generation (NLG) market research in this report provided by Global Market Monitor includes historical and forecast market data, consumer demand, application segmentation details, and price trends. This report also provides a detailed overview and data analysis of major Natural Language Generation (NLG) companies during the forecast period.
Prime Competitors
The leading companies in the Natural Language Generation (NLG) market cover
Artificial Solutions
Retresco
Phrasee
AX Semantics
CoGenTex
AWS
IBM
Linguastat
Conversica
Narrative Science
By application
BFSI
Retail and E-Commerce
Government and Defense
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Manufacturing
Energy and Utilities
Telecom and IT
Media and Entertainment
Others
Global Natural Language Generation (NLG) market: Type segments
On-premises
Cloud
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Natural Language Generation (NLG) Market in Major Countries
7 North America Natural Language Generation (NLG) Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Natural Language Generation (NLG) Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Natural Language Generation (NLG) Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Natural Language Generation (NLG) Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Overall Regions Outlook
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others
Key Stakeholders
Natural Language Generation (NLG) manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Natural Language Generation (NLG)
Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Natural Language Generation (NLG) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Natural Language Generation (NLG) Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Natural Language Generation (NLG) market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Natural Language Generation (NLG) market and related industry.
