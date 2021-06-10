Natural Language Generation Market to Witness Notable Growth by 2028 | Arria NLG PLC, Automated Insights, Inc., AX Semantics, Conversica, Inc., IBM Corporation, Narrativa

Global Natural Language Generation Market 2021 Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market.

Natural language generation is a technology used to convert structured data into simple English language. Natural language generation helps organizations to produce long-form content for organizations to automate custom reports. The natural language generation market is primarily driven by the adoption of AI across various industrial verticals and robust needs to understand the customer’s behavior. The e-commerce industry is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Growing demand to understand customer behavior and the introduction of big data-related technologies are the significant factors that are expected to drive the growth of the natural language generation market. However, the lack of skilled employees to deploy natural language generation might hinder the increase if the market. The increasing demand for intelligent business processes is creating opportunities for companies operating in the market to gain a significant market share.

The key players profiled in this study includes

Arria NLG PLC

Automated Insights, Inc.

AX Semantics

Conversica, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Narrativa

Narrative Science

Retresco GmbH

Vphrase

Yseop

The objectives of this report are as follows:

To provide overview of the global Natural Language Generation market

To analyze and forecast the global Natural Language Generation market on the basis of components, category and applications

To provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Natural Language Generation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

To profiles key Natural Language Generation players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2028?

What are the key factors driving the Global Natural Language Generation Market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Natural Language Generation Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the Global Natural Language Generation Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Natural Language Generation Market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

