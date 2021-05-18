Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Trends by Countries, Type and Application | Glycostem, Fate Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Affimed N.V.

Ongoing Trends of Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market :-

Understand the influence of COVID-19 on the Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market with our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe.

This Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industry by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market By Key Players



Glycostem

Fate Therapeutics

Celgene Corporation

Affimed N.V.

Innate Pharma S.A

Therapeutics BV

Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc.

NKTTherapeutics Inc

Nantkwest Inc

Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Fortress Biotech

Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market By Type



NK Cell Therapies

NK Cell Directed Antibodies

Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market By Application



Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

lmmunoproliferative Disorders

Others

Table of Content

1 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market – Research Scope

1.1 Study Goals

1.2 Market Definition and Scope

1.3 Key Market Segments

1.4 Study and Forecasting Years

2 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market – Research Methodology

2.1 Methodology

2.2 Research Data Source

2.2.1 Secondary Data

2.2.2 Primary Data

2.2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

3 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forces

3.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

3.2 Top Impacting Factors (PESTEL Analysis)

3.2.1 Political Factors

3.2.2 Economic Factors

3.2.3 Social Factors

3.2.4 Technological Factors

3.2.5 Environmental Factors

3.2.6 Legal Factors

3.3 Industry Trend Analysis

3.4 Industry Trends Under COVID-19

3.4.1 Risk Assessment on COVID-19

3.4.2 Assessment of the Overall Impact of COVID-19 on the Industry

3.4.3 Pre COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 Market Scenario

3.5 Industry Risk Assessment

4 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market – By Geography

4.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Value and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Value ($) by Region (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Value Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Production and Market Share by Major Countries

4.2.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production Market Share by Major Countries (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Consumption and Market Share by Regions

4.3.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption by Regions (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

5 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market – By Trade Statistics

5.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Export and Import

5.2 United States Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.3 Europe Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.4 China Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.5 Japan Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.6 India Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Export and Import (2015-2020)

5.7 …

6 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market – By Type

6.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production by Types (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Value and Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Value by Types (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Value Market Share by Types (2015-2020)

6.3 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production, Price and Growth Rate of NK Cell Therapies (2015-2020)

6.4 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Production, Price and Growth Rate of NK Cell Directed Antibodies (2015-2020)

7 Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market – By Application

7.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption and Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption by Applications (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption Market Share by Applications (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption and Growth Rate of Cancer (2015-2020)

7.3 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption and Growth Rate of Gastrointestinal Diseases (2015-2020)

7.4 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption and Growth Rate of lmmunoproliferative Disorders (2015-2020)

7.5 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2015-2020)

8 North America Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market

8.1 North America Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

8.2 United States Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

8.3 Canada Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

8.4 Mexico Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

8.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on North America Market

9 Europe Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis

9.1 Europe Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

9.2 Germany Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

9.3 United Kingdom Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

9.4 France Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

9.5 Italy Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

9.6 Spain Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

9.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Europe Market

10 Asia-Pacific Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis

10.1 Asia-Pacific Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

10.2 China Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

10.3 Japan Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

10.4 South Korea Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

10.5 Southeast Asia Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

10.6 India Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

10.7 The Influence of COVID-19 on Asia Pacific Market

11 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis

11.1 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

11.2 Saudi Arabia Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

11.3 UAE Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

11.4 South Africa Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

11.5 The Influence of COVID-19 on Middle East and Africa Market

12 South America Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Analysis

12.1 South America Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

12.2 Brazil Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Size

12.3 The Influence of COVID-19 on South America Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Glycostem

13.1.1 Glycostem Basic Information

13.1.2 Glycostem Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.1.3 Glycostem Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.2 Fate Therapeutics

13.2.1 Fate Therapeutics Basic Information

13.2.2 Fate Therapeutics Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.2.3 Fate Therapeutics Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.3 Celgene Corporation

13.3.1 Celgene Corporation Basic Information

13.3.2 Celgene Corporation Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.3.3 Celgene Corporation Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.4 Affimed N.V.

13.4.1 Affimed N.V. Basic Information

13.4.2 Affimed N.V. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.4.3 Affimed N.V. Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.5 Innate Pharma S.A

13.5.1 Innate Pharma S.A Basic Information

13.5.2 Innate Pharma S.A Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.5.3 Innate Pharma S.A Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.6 Therapeutics BV

13.6.1 Therapeutics BV Basic Information

13.6.2 Therapeutics BV Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.6.3 Therapeutics BV Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.7 Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc.

13.7.1 Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc. Basic Information

13.7.2 Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.7.3 Nkarta Therapeutics, Inc. Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.8 NKTTherapeutics Inc

13.8.1 NKTTherapeutics Inc Basic Information

13.8.2 NKTTherapeutics Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.8.3 NKTTherapeutics Inc Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.9 Nantkwest Inc

13.9.1 Nantkwest Inc Basic Information

13.9.2 Nantkwest Inc Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.9.3 Nantkwest Inc Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.10 Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

13.10.1 Ziopharm Oncology Inc. Basic Information

13.10.2 Ziopharm Oncology Inc. Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.10.3 Ziopharm Oncology Inc. Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

13.11 Fortress Biotech

13.11.1 Fortress Biotech Basic Information

13.11.2 Fortress Biotech Product Profiles, Application and Specification

13.11.3 Fortress Biotech Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Performance (2015-2020)

14 Market Forecast – By Regions

14.1 North America Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.2 Europe Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.3 Asia-Pacific Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.4 Middle East and Africa Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast (2020-2025)

14.5 South America Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast (2020-2025)

15 Market Forecast – By Type and Applications

15.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.1 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast Production and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.1.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast Value and Market Share by Types (2020-2025)

15.2 Global Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Forecast by Applications (2020-2025)

Besides, the report centers around the major industry participants, considering the company profiles, product portfolio and details, sales, market share and contact data. Furthermore, these Industry growth trends and marketing channels have also been scrutinized.