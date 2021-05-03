Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market Industry Share, Market Types, Business Providers and Future Forecasts to 2027

The research report on the Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Market is a deep analysis of the market. Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics Industry shaping factors like historic data, market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, Strategic recommendations, Competitive Intelligence, emerging trends and the technical progress in the related industry is presented in the study. This intelligence report includes investigations based on Current scenarios, Historical records, and Future predictions. The report contains different market related to market size, trends, segmentation, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, price. The forecast numbers from 2021-2027 with estimates on Natural Killer (NK) Cell Therapeutics market value, volume and consumption details are analysed. Additionally, it is an essential study for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally.

The natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 40.5% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 1,006.39 million by 2027. Increase in usage of natural killer (NK) cell for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases and rise in awareness about immunotherapies are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Kiadis Pharma

Cytovia Therapeutics

Nkarta, Inc

Fate Therapeutics

EMERcell

Glycostem

Phio Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Inc

INmuneBIO

Gamida Cell

Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc

Acepodia Inc

Affimed GmbH

By Therapeutics (NK Cell Therapies, NK Cell Directed Antibodies), Approaches (Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC), Bispecific Antibodies)

By Application (Cancer, Acute Infectious Diseases, Immunoproliferative Disorders, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research & Academic Institutes)

On the basis of therapeutics, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into NK cell therapies and NK cell directed antibodies.

On the basis of approaches, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into antibody-dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity (ADCC) and bispecific antibodies.

On the basis of application, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into cancer, acute infectious diseases, immunoproliferative disorders, gastrointestinal diseases and others.

On the basis of end user, the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and research & academic institutes.

The major companies which are dealing in the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics are Kiadis Pharma, Cytovia Therapeutics, Nkarta, Inc., Fate Therapeutics, EMERcell, Glycostem, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Innate Pharma, Inc., INmuneBIO, Gamida Cell, Bellicum Phamaceuticals, Inc., Acepodia Inc., Affimed GmbH, multimmune GmbH, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kleo Pharmaceuticals, iCell Gene Therapeutics, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NantKwest and Merck KGaA among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market.

In July 2020, Kiadis Pharma had licensed its product pipeline K-NK004 to Sanofi. This product is indicated for treatment of multiple myeloma. This agreement helped the company to earn USD 20.67 million upfront which allowed it to boost up its drug development procedure.

In August 2020, Cytovia Therapeutics had filed a patent application for iPSC-Derived NK Cells in partnership with the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Research institute in order to produce the unlimited on demand NK and CAR- NK cell for treatment of cancer.

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

