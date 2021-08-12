Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Overview, Trends, Opportunities, Growth and Forecast by 2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global natural killer cells therapeutics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Natural killer (NK) cells therapeutics target various pathogenic antigens with efficient cytotoxicity to lower the risk of cytokine storms. They can be produced from a wide range of sources without the help of patient-specific immune cells. Some strategies that have been developed to improve the efficacy of NK cells therapeutics include ex vivo pre-conditioning with cytokines or small molecular drugs, with a focus on maximizing the therapeutic effects of allogeneic NK cells. This can also help in unleashing a strong and sustained anti-cancer immune-mediated attack.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-killer-cells-therapeutics-market/requestsample

The rising number of individuals with cancer, infectious diseases, liver disorders, etc., is primarily fueling the need for NK cells therapeutics. This is attributable to various factors, including unhealthy dietary patterns, sedentary lifestyles, growing air pollution, increasing tobacco products and alcohol consumption, etc. Additionally, several healthcare organizations are developing novel methods and technologies for boosting the immune response of cancer patients through allogeneic, off-the-shelf NK cell-based therapies. Furthermore, the governing agencies across numerous countries are funding financial schemes for cancer patients, which are expected to drive the market for NK cells therapeutics in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Affimed GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Fate Therapeutics

Fortress Biotech Inc.

Glycostem Therapeutics

Innate Pharma S.A.

Kuur Therapeutics Inc

Athenex Inc

Nkarta Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Ziopharm Oncology Inc.

Breakup by Therapeutics:

NK Cell Therapies

NK Cell Directed Antibodies

Breakup by Application:

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Immunoproliferative Disorders

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Research Centers and Institutes

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/natural-killer-cells-therapeutics-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/acute-myeloid-leukemia-therapeutics-market

Indonesia prepaid cards market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/indonesia-prepaid-cards-market

North america frozen seafood market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-frozen-seafood-market

Gcc fresh milk market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-fresh-milk-market

Sutheast asia fire sprinkler heads market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/southeast-asia-fire-sprinkler-heads-market

Heavy-duty automotive aftermarket market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

North america healthcare packaging market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-healthcare-packaging-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, and nanotechnology industries. We also provide cost model and manufacturing setup project reports through Syndicated Analytics, a subsidiary of IMARC Group.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800