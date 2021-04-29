Natural Gas Turbine Market – Global Upcoming Demand & Growth Analysis 2021-2031

The demand for natural gas turbine faced a minor slowdown in 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the imposition of lockdown, production units were closed and supply of products and services was completely barred which resulted in declining the sales drastically.

In 2021, both leading and small manufacturing companies are giving constant efforts to improve their profitability level and compensate the losses suffered in 2020. Undertaking research and development projects for ensuring upgraded versions of products and services is on the key focus area of companies in 2021.

What are Leading Natural Gas Turbine Manufacturers Doing?

Eminent players including General Electric Corporation, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Corporation Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ansaldo Energia Corporation, Rolls Royce Holdings Incorporation, Harbin Electric Company, Vericor Power Systems and Solar Turbines Incorporation are incorporating organic and inorganic tactics such as contracting with known suppliers, mergers & acquisitions, capacity utilizations, expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, partnership agrements, product diversifications and innovations, technological upgradations, e-selling, sales agreements, research and developments, hiring technical expertise etc to increase their market share and gain competitive advantage over other corporations.

For instance, General Electric Corporation announced on 28th January, 2021 that it has entered into a contract for supplying natural gas turbine equipments for West Africa Energy’s 300 megawatt combined cycle power project in Cap des Bitches, Dakar, Senegal. Upon completition, the Cap des Bitches plant will become the biggest power plant in the country to generate nearly 25 % of the power consumed, providing the equivalent electricity needed to power up to 500,000 Senegalese homes.

The plant is expected to begin operations in phases starting in 2022, enhancing universal access to electricity and supporting the Senegalse Government’s target to increase its generation capacity with a greater utilization of natural gas and renewables. Under the contract, GE will supply two 9E.03 gas turbines, one STF-A200 steam turbine, three A39 generators, two heat recovery system generators and additional balance of plant equipment.

The collaboration is aimed at delivering reliable, relevant and efficient turbines to Senegal, aligned with the country’s strategy on gas to power under the leadership of President Macky Sall to develop the energy sector that will be critical for the development of strategic sectors of the economy while actively driving localization initiatives. The plant will provide flexible power to Senegal and help in improving the quality of people’s lives. GE-built technologies are supported by GE local services and maintenance teams working together and in close co-operation with Field-Core, the field services execution team owned by GE to help secure access to reliable and sustainable energy.

In addition to that, Mtsubishi Corporation has recently made an announcement of developing 100 % ammonia-capable natural gas turbine on 3rd March, 2021. It has added a 40-MW class gas turbine that can directly combust 100 % ammonia under an initiative that responds to heightened global decarbonization ambitions.

The company has declared that it is targeting commercialization of the novel ammonia-capable gas turbine which will be delivered from its H-25 series in or around 2025. When completed, it will become world’s first commercialized gas turbine to make exclusive use of ammonia as fuel in a system of this scale. The gas turbine will aid in the promotion of decarbonization of small to medium scale power stations for industrial applications on remote islands.

The H-25 series feature a simple cycle gas turbine output of 41 MW and a combined cycle output of about 60 MW for 1×1 configuration and about 120 MW for a 2×1 configuration. When applying the cogeneration, they supply a maximum of about 70 metric tons of steam per hour. The efforts of the company to commercialise 100% ammonia capable gas turbine is notable and is expected to attract the global users.

In the current industrial landscape, environment policies and growing demand for greener power generation alternatives is the need of the hour. Further, provisions are in place to reduce dependency on fossil fuels for power generation and increase adoption of environment-friendly alternatives such as natural gas. In addition, several power generation companies are focusing on curbing global warming by reducing their environmental footprint by implementing research and development activities. All these factors combined are fueling the demand for natural gas turbine.

In recent years, natural gas turbine market witnessed steady growth owing to factors such as, advancements in technology, availability of natural gas, modernization of existing power generation infrastructure, and environment policies. In addition, the high availability of low-cost-natural gas significantly reduced the demand for coal in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

