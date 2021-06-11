Natural Gas Liquids Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth

The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global natural gas liquids market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

Increase in demand for petrochemical plants, refineries, and residential and industrial sectors are the major factors fueling the growth of the natural gas liquids market. Propane is primarily used in petrochemical plants as a feedstock to produce ethylene and propylene, which is further used in making plastics.

In addition, normal butane when mixed with propane produces ethylene and butadiene, which finds application in the production of synthetic rubber. Owing to rise in environmental concerns, the demand for isobutane has increased with extensive application in refineries to improve the quality of motor gasoline. Furthermore, the demand for isobutanes is expected to rise with applications in refrigerants and in common cooking lighters whereas pentanes are common ingredients in pesticides.

The rise in energy demand has escalated the growth of natural gas liquids market especially in emerging economies like India and China. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for natural gas liquids, which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the projection tenure. North America dominated the natural gas liquids market with more than two-fifths of the total share by geography. The Europe market for propane is likely to achieve a CAGR of 6.60% by 2022. Asia-Pacific occupied approximately one-fifth of the total share by volume.

Natural gas liquids (NGLs) products are being transported through regular transport means such via tankers and ships but there is a need to develop a proper transportation channel for these products whereas, development of proper infrastructure can pave the way for potential market opportunities.

Eminent market players in this natural gas liquids market include Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Chesapeake Energy Corporation, ConocoPhillips Company, SM Energy, Exxon Mobil Corporation, BP Plc, Range Resources Corporation, Statoil ASA, Swift Energy Company, and Linn Energy LLC.

Natural Gas Liquids Market Key Findings:

Propane occupied more than one-fifth of the total share by volume.

The natural gas liquids market for ethane is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period.

The European natural gas liquids market for propane is likely to achieve a CAGR of 6.60% from 2016 to 2022.

North America dominated the market with more than two-fifths of the total share by geography.

The U.S. natural gas liquids market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.16% during the forecast period.

