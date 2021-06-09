Natural Functional Food Market Size, Status, Global Demands and Top Manufacturers 2021
Global Natural Functional Food Market is valued approximately at USD XX billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2020-2026.
The global Natural Functional Food Market is being affected due to the coronavirus pandemic as demand drops across the world, production and supply chain is hampered, people are asked to stay at home and operational business and organizations are temporarily shutdown. Natural functional food does not contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. It is prepared and processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides. Natural functional food are 100% organic certified by the regulatory bodies. The rising concerns regarding nutritional food coupled with the rising aging population and rising disposable income are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.
For instance: as per Company’s news release in May 2018, Nestle launched organic products food in Spanish market. It includes full range of baby food Naturnes Bio as well as Some organic coffee products. Also, in May 2019, Nestle had decided to invest in organic products in India and also expand its product portfolio by introducing new organic based food in coming years. However, high initial cost is the major factor restraining the growth of global Natural Functional Food market during the forecast period.
The regional analysis of global Natural Functional Food market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world due to the increasing awareness about the healthy food habits and increasing disposable income of consumers. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.
Major market player included in this report are:
General Mills, Inc.
Nestlé S.A.
Danone S.A.
Abbott Laboratories Inc.
Kraft Heinz Foods Company
Kellogg Co.
GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product Type:
Carotenoids
Dietary Fibers
Minerals
Fatty Acids
Vitamins
Prebiotics & Probiotics
By Distribution Channel:
Store Based
Non Store Based
By Application:
Bakery & Cereals
Dairy Products
Frozen & Chilled Foods
Soy Products
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Natural Functional Food Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors