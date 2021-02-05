Natural Food Colors Market Segmentation, Forecast, Analysis, Industry Size and Share to 2027

According to the recent report published by Research Corridor, the Global Natural Food Colors Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. This latest industry research study analyzes the Natural Food Colors market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.

The global natural food colors market is expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period due to the high demand in confection and bakery goods. In addition, stringent regulations pertaining to the use of synthetic and identical colors are likely to emerge as the major driver for industry growth. The industry is expected to show significant growth on account of rising demand for the products by the alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages manufacturing industries.

The report titled “Natural Food Colors Market – Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast – 2020 – 2027” offers a holistic view of the Natural Food Colors industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Natural Food Colors market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.

The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.

Natural Food Colors Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.

Product type & application are major segmentation bases for the natural food color market. The natural food colors market, by product type, has been segmented into carotenoids, anthocyanin, chlorophyll, spirulina extract, annatto, curcumin, paprika, and others (betalains, anthraquinones, carmine, cochineal extract, turmeric, and copper chlorophyllin).

The Natural Food Colors Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Carotenoids

Anthocyanin

Chlorophyll

Spirulina Extract

Annatto

Curcumin

Paprika

Others

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Pet Food

Carbonated Soft Drinks & Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

List of Key companies:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Hansen A/S

D. Williamson & Co., Inc.

GNT Group

Kalsec Inc.

LycoRed

Naturex S.A

Sensient Technologies Corporation

SETHNESS

Symrise AG

Key Questions Answered by Natural Food Colors Market Report:

Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others

