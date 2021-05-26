Natural Food Colors Market Revenue Trends, Company Profiles, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2027

The Natural Food Colors Market is projected to reach USD 2.76 billion in 2027. The product demand in the coming years is expected to fuel increased concern about the health risks associated with synthetic and natural similar colors.

Due to the increasing product penetration in major application industries like beverages and bakery and confectionaries, the market is expected to expand. Therefore, the industry is expected to benefit from the strict rules for synthetic colors which lead to increased replacement.

A major deterrent for market growth is expected to be a high reliance on raw materials like fruits, vegetables and spices and substantial price volatility of the aforementioned goods. Nonetheless, increased investment in research and development is expected to drive demand over the forecast period for improved production output.

Key Players:

Koninklijke DSM N.V., CHR Hansen Holding A/S, Döhler Group, Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Inc., Kalsec Inc., Naturex S.A., Aromata Group S.r.l, and FMC Corporation, among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors and their business strategies. The report encompasses thorough research carried out by the application of advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to pinpoint the growth trends and patterns. This offers a competitive edge to the reader to understand the dynamics of the competitive landscape. The report further provides coverage of strategic initiatives such as mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships, among others undertaken by the top players of the industry. The report also provides strategic recommendations to new and emerging players to help them formulate better entry and investment strategies.

Furthermore, the market is segmented on the basis of types and applications, along with projections about the key segments anticipated to dominate the industry in the coming years.

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Carotenoids

Curcumin

Anthocyanin

Carmine

Copper Chlorophyllin

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Bakery & Confectionery

Beverages

Dairy & Frozen Products

Meat Products

Oil & Fat

Fruits & vegetables

Food

Others

Regional Coverage:

For a detailed understanding of the competitive landscape, a thorough regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa is offered in the report. It studies the market size, market share, revenue contribution, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, and the operations of the key players located in those regions. Furthermore, the report also covers a country-wise analysis of the industry.

Industry Trends:

The report offers an extensive analysis of the current and emerging trends in the Natural Food Colors market. It offers insights into the trends and their impact on the growth of the industry. Market trends relating to technological developments, product advancements, competitive landscape, and regulatory framework, among others, are covered in the report.

Market Scenario, Size, and Forecast:

The report covers macro and micro-economic factors that are anticipated to affect market growth and dynamics. Along with this, the report also offers insights into the social, political, economic, and legal aspects that are anticipated to influence the growth of the market. Moreover, the report provides a thorough analysis of the size in terms of value and volume and offers an accurate forecast of the market growth and expansion till 2027.

