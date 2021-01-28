Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market 2020 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2025

The Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market report offers the most infallible and accurate data through the 360 degree research methodology. The suggestions that can be acquired with this marketing document do not just match today’s fast-evolving business trends, but also allow companies to capitalize on them. While formulating this market research report, research analyst give 24×7 support to precisely understand the business requirements. Seasoned analysts and competent experts ensure credibility of the market data and provide it in the quickest turnaround time.

Moreover, the market share of major competitors on global level is also studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into consideration in this Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market research report. Global Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market accounted for USD 5.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The study bridges the historical data from 2014 to 2019 and estimated till 2025*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Royal DSM N.V., Symrise AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Givaudan SA, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Kerry Group PLC., Takasago International Corporation, Fmc Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Roha Dye Chem Pvt. Ltd, CHR. Hansen Holding A/S, Symrise AG, Naturex , DD Williamson among others.

Global Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Food Color Type (Caramel, Anthocyanins, Carotenoids),

By Food Flavor Type (Natural Extracts, Essential Oils, Aroma Chemicals),

Application (Bakery & Confectionery, Meat Products, Dairy & Frozen Products, Beverages, Fruits & Vegetables, Savory & Snacks),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the natural food colors and flavors market in the next 8 years. Food colors are considered to be natural only if they are derived from vegetables, fruits, animal or mineral, microbiological. Most of the people prefer to consume natural food owing to harmful effects of synthetic colors usage. These can be applied at bakery and confectionery, fruits and vegetables, beverages, dairy and frozen products and others.

Natural flavor enhancer helps in both developments as well as in improving the flavors already present in foods. For flavoring, in Europe, there is a specific legal definition for what can be known or included as natural supported according to the guidelines. For this, major participants in the European natural food colors market are involving in merger and acquisition. For instance, in June, 2012, FMC Corporation acquired Phytone, Ltd., a leading U.K. based natural colors manufacturer in order to reinforce its presence in the market. This eventually affected the market demand of natural food colors and flavors market. Another factor driving the demand of this market is increasing usage of natural and clean label products.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rise in the number of different color shades and multi-functional flavors

Growing demand for natural and clean label products

Increasing awareness concerning harmful effects of synthetic colors usage

Ill consequences of artificial colors and flavors

High cost as well as lesser constancy

Global Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Natural Food Colors and Flavors products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Natural Food Colors and Flavors products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Natural Food Colors and Flavors Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Natural Food Colors and Flavors market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

