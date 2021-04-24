Natural Food Additives Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028
Natural Food Additives: Market Outlook
The food additive is substances which improve the taste, color, smell, and adds flavor to the food items. Food additives are used for a particular functional need like enhancing stability, preservation, etc. Many new food additive has been recently developed in order to cope with increasing demand, especially for processed food. The natural food additives are obtained natural raw materials plant, animals, minerals, etc. Various synthetic food additives are available in the market as well.
Natural food additives like salt and sugar are being used for centuries in order to preserve food, enhance taste, etc. Both synthetic, as well as natural food additives, are largely used as stabilizers, emulsifiers, thickening agents, gelling agents, preservatives, coating agents, etc. Natural food additives are majorly used in food and beverages as flavoring agents. With the growing demand for products with health benefiting additives, the demand for natural food additives is expected to increase over the forecast period.
Rising Demands for Healthy Nutritional Diet Increases Demand for Natural Food Additives
The rising demand for healthy and natural foods ingredients is booming which increases the demand for products with natural food additives. The growing awareness of health diseases happening due to artificial additives increases the demand for natural food additives products. Natural food additives are approved by organizations like FAO as ethical and safe to utilize.
This also proves as a positive factor for the growth of global natural food additives market. The increased use of food additive by the bakery industry proves to be a prime factor for the rise in demand for natural food additive products. The increasing demand for flavoring and coloring additive boost the global natural food additive market owing to the large use of natural food additives as flavoring and coloring agent. There is thus, an increase in the adoption of natural food additives by manufacturers in a variety of food and beverage products. Owing to all the above factors, the global natural food additive market
Global Natural Food Additives: Market Segmentation
In terms of nature, the natural food additives market has been segmented as:
- Organic
- Conventional
In terms of source, the natural food additives market has been segmented as:
- Plants
- Animals
- Insects
In terms of form, the natural food additives market has been segmented as:
- Powder
- Liquid
In terms of function, the natural food additives market has been segmented as:
- Emulsifier
- Coloring
- Stabilization
- Preservative
- Flavoring
- Sweetening
In terms of end-use, the natural food additives market has been segmented as:
- Food & Beverage
- Bakery
- Sauces and dressings
- Confectionery
- Dairy
- Others
Global Natural Food Additives: Market Players
- Wego Chemical & Mineral Corp.
- Jedwards International, Inc.
- Florida Chemical Supply, Inc., LLC
- The Cary Company
- Palmer Holland, Inc.
- Applied Material Solutions
- Alfa Chemical Corp.
- NuChem
- TRInternational, Inc.
- Come Alive Organics
- Refractory Minerals Co., Inc.
Opportunities for Natural Food Additives:
The global natural food additive market is growing and hence opening many opportunities for the existing as well as new market participants. The growing number of health-conscious people across the globe in a variety of demographics has proved to one potential factor to create a huge demand for natural food additives. The on-going ‘move to organic’ as well as the growing popularity of clean-label products, is forcing manufacturers to use various natural food additives in products. The growing demand and competition has forced manufacturers to invest in R&D and launch innovative products, and increase the market presence.
