Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027
This latest Natural Fiber Composites report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for NFCs in the next five years.
Increasing demand for lightweight and environmentally friendly materials to drive the NFCs market.
Competition Analysis
Major enterprises in the global market of Natural Fiber Composites include:
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies
Stemergy
UPM Biocomposites
Trex
Polymera
Procotex
Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler
Tecnaro
Greengran
Polyvlvlies Franz Beyer
Meshlin Composites
TTS BIOCOMPOSITE
FlexForm Technologies
Fiberon
Weyerhaeuser
Greencore Composites
Market Segments by Application:
Building & Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Natural Fiber Composites Market: Type Outlook
Wood Fiber
Non-Wood Fiber
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Natural Fiber Composites Market
…
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Natural Fiber Composites Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Natural Fiber Composites Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Natural Fiber Composites Market in Major Countries
7 North America Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
…
Global Natural Fiber Composites market: regional segments
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)
Report Key Audience
Natural Fiber Composites manufacturers
Downstream vendors and end-users
Traders, distributors, and resellers of Natural Fiber Composites
Natural Fiber Composites industry associations and research organizations
Product managers, Natural Fiber Composites industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market Research and consulting firms
Reasons to Purchase this Report
Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis
Market dynamics which essentially consider the factors which are impelling the present market scenario along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come
Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects
Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market
Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years
Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis and strategies employed by the major market players
6 months analyst support along with the data in excel
