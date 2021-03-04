Natural Fiber Composites Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

This latest Natural Fiber Composites report published by Global Market Monitor covers the current market dynamics, and provides effective competition strategies and market guidelines for the majority of practitioners.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for NFCs in the next five years.

Increasing demand for lightweight and environmentally friendly materials to drive the NFCs market.

Competition Analysis

Major enterprises in the global market of Natural Fiber Composites include:

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Stemergy

UPM Biocomposites

Trex

Polymera

Procotex

Jelu-Werk Josef Ehrler

Tecnaro

Greengran

Polyvlvlies Franz Beyer

Meshlin Composites

TTS BIOCOMPOSITE

FlexForm Technologies

Fiberon

Weyerhaeuser

Greencore Composites

Market Segments by Application:

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Natural Fiber Composites Market: Type Outlook

Wood Fiber

Non-Wood Fiber

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Natural Fiber Composites Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Natural Fiber Composites Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Natural Fiber Composites Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Natural Fiber Composites Market in Major Countries

7 North America Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Natural Fiber Composites Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Global Natural Fiber Composites market: regional segments

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

