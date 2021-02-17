Natural Extracts Market Explosive Factors of Revenue by Major Manufacturers | Green Natural Extracts., Provital Group, NPE, Pioneer Enterprise

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global natural extracts market are Venkatesh Naturals, ADM WILD Europe GmbH & Co.KG, Green Natural Extracts., Provital Group, NPE, Pioneer Enterprise., Bhoomi Naturals., Asean Aromatics Pvt Ltd, Shreedha Phyto Extracts, Panacea Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., BIOVEDA NATURALS, Bio Botanica, Inc., STAR HI HERBS., Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd., HDDES Group, HimPharm.com., Martin Bauer Group, Natural Extracts Industries Ltd, Xi’an Lanyor Biotech Co., Ltd. and others.

Global natural extracts market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about the benefits of natural extracts and rising applications are the factor for the market.

Extracts are those substances which are usually obtained by elimination any part of the raw material. Natural extracts are those which are extracted by the natural sources such as plants, fruits and others. These natural extracts are widely used in application such as colorants, nutraceuticals, flavours, edible oils and others. They are very healthy for the body. Tea, blossom, spices and herbs are some of the common types of the natural extracts .These extract are used in industries such as food and beverages and cosmetic.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness about side effects of synthetic flavors will drive market growth

Health benefits offered by natural extracts will also drive market growth

Rising R&D activities will also drive the market growth

Increasing demand of organic food will also drive the market growth

Unavailability of raw material will restrain the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will also hinder the growth of this market

By Application (Colorants, Functional Food, Nutraceuticals, Flavors and Fragrances, Preserving Agents, Edible/Non‐Edible Oils),

End- User (Cosmetic, Pharmaceutical, Food Industries),

Type (Teas, Blossoms, Spices, Herbs),

Source (Plant Source, Tea Extracts),

Techniques (Expression, Absorption, Maceration, Distillation)

The NATURAL EXTRACTS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2018, Givaudan announced that they are going to acquire 40.6% share of Naturex. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their portfolio of plant extracts and natural ingredients and also to provide better natural products to their customers. This will also help them to meet the rising demand of the customer natural and organic products

In June 2017, Frutarom Industries Ltd. announced that they have acquired 20.92% share of Nutrafur S.A. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their production and activity ability of natural plant extracts platform of Frutarom’s Specialty Fine Ingredients Division. This acquisition will improve their operational efficiency and will also help them to get advanced R&D capabilities

