Natural Cheese Market is expected to surpass a valuation US$ 8,455 Mn by 2022-end

Demand for natural chees is growing at an impressive rate as compared to processed cheese. Growing consumer preference for natural food products or ingredients is partly responsible for this growth. Natural cheese, for long, has been used in several popular food items such as burger, pizza and other cheese based products. Moreover, the product is now finding its way into countries such as India and China where consumers are increasingly shifting their focus towards indulgent food. On the other hand, the product also remain hot subject of debate among the health conscious consumers who are switching to low-fat alternative products. Due to its inherent nature, natural cheese has high content of fat and protein, which can be harmful for the health. Hence, the global sales of natural cheese is likely to be impacted by the increasing availability of healthier substitutes. Factors as such are projected to play a vital role in shaping the future prospects of the global natural cheese market. As per the latest report published by Fact.MR, the global market for natural cheese is expected to surpass a valuation US$ 8,455 Mn by 2022-end.

6 Insights from Fact.MR’s Report on Global Natural Cheese Market

Europe to remain the most lucrative market for natural cheese during 2017 and 2022. Natural cheese is one of the most popular food item in the region, consumption of the product is significantly high in countries such as Switzerland, Italy, France, the U.K. and Germany.

Consumption of natural cheese is also on the rise in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ). This mainly due to growing demand for cheese based indulger food in countries such as China and India. The natural cheese market in APEJ is projected surge at a relatively higher CAGR during the assessment period.

Demand for block form natural cheese will remain significantly high throughout the forecast period. Global sales of block form natural cheese currently command for nearly 26% revenue share of the global market. Towards the end of 2022, around US$ 2,263 Mn worth of block-form natural cheese is anticipated to be consumed globally.

Wholesales/ distributor/ direct will continue to be the largest sales channels for natural cheese over 2022. Currently, sales of natural cheese through wholesales/ distributor/ direct account for more than 37% share of the market in terms of revenues.

Currently, application of natural cheese in food & beverage processing and HoReCa (hotel, restaurants, cafes) collective accounts for almost 80% revenue share of the market and the trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period.

Goat milk is the primary source for making natural cheese. Goat milk base natural cheese currently accounts for the largest revenue share of the market followed by cattle milk. By the end of 2022, over US$ 3,527 Mn worth goat milk base natural cheese is estimated to be sold worldwide.

Competition Tracking

The report also mention the key players operating in the global market for natural cheese, which include Savencia SA, Koninklijke FrieslandCampina N.V., Almarai – Joint Stock Company, Sargento Foods Inc., Associated Milk Producers, Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Groupe Lactalis S.A., Mondelez International, Inc., and Arla Foods amba.