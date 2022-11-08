Natsumiii announces she will be livestreaming her wedding ceremony, invites fans to virtually attend

Fashionable Twitch streamer and musician Wendy “Natsumiii” introduced her plans to livestream her wedding ceremony ceremony on her Twitch channel. On November 8, 2022, she is going to marry her fiance, fellow Twitch streamer Abe “Baboabe.”

She despatched out the announcement to her almost 400,000 followers on Twitter, performing as an open invitation to her followers to nearly attend the marriage ceremony. Whereas a selected begin time wasn’t given, she did state that the ceremony would start someday within the afternoon on the west coast.

“You might be all invited to our wedding ceremony… TOMORROW!!!”

Natsumiii broadcasts she is going to livestream her wedding ceremony

The Canadian-born streamer is about to marry Abe, her Korean-American fiance, on November 8, 2022. The couple has determined to ask all of their followers to observe the marriage ceremony stay on her Twitch channel.

Wendy and Abe is not going to be the one streamers at their wedding ceremony, as a lot of their OfflineTV buddies and streamers will probably be in attendance. Fashionable YouTube Gaming streamer Rachell “Valkyrae” is slated to be one among Wendy’s bridesmaids.

Who’s Natsumiii?

Natsumiii graduated from the College of Toronto with a level in Piano Efficiency. As an early adopter of the favored MOBA sport League of Legends, she showcased her musical abilities in a contest sponsored by Riot Video games, the place followers created League-related parody songs. This propelled her right into a profession in content material creation.

She continued making League parody songs throughout the early levels of her YouTube profession. She quickly befriended fellow content material creator LilyPichu, who was additionally making League of Legends parodies. A decade later, the 2 are nonetheless buddies, with each nonetheless making music and being part of OfflineTV.

Natsumiii started streaming on Twitch in 2013, primarily taking part in League of Legends on her channel. Since then, she has branched out to a wide range of different video games, whereas nonetheless predominantly specializing in Valorant. The streamer additionally does music and response streams.

In 2021, Wendy, Abe, and quite a few different OTV buddies traveled to Las Vegas, Nevada collectively. Most of the in style content material creators determined to vlog intensive parts of their journey. Maybe essentially the most memorable second of the journey was when Abe proposed to Wendy. To everybody’s delight, the latter stated sure, because the couple’s huge day is about for tomorrow.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul



