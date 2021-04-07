NATO is concerned about situation in Eastern Ukraine | Free press

Brussels / Kiev / Moscow (dpa) – In view of new attacks in Eastern Ukraine, NATO has assured the Kiev government of solidarity. However, it offered no prospect of military support.

“I called President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to express his grave concern about Russia’s military activities in and around Ukraine and the ongoing ceasefire violations,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Zelensky himself strives to join the military alliance and sees it as the “only way” to peace. Russia, on the other hand, blamed Ukraine for the renewed escalation.

Given reports of the deployment of Russian and Ukrainian forces and ceasefire violations, international concern is growing that the seven-year conflict could escalate again. Parts of the Ukrainian areas of Donetsk and Luhansk along the Russian border have been controlled by rebels loyal to Moscow since 2014.

NATO strongly supports Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and remains committed to the close partnership, Stoltenberg reiterated. Alliance intervention is out of the question, as Ukraine is not one of its members. However, it is conceivable that individual allies, such as the US, could provide support in a renewed escalation.

US President Joe Biden recently assured Zelenskyi that he could count on America’s “staunch support” for the country’s sovereignty. The Americans provide the Eastern European country with weapons.

Ukraine has already included NATO membership as a goal in its constitution. “The granting of the membership plan will send a clear signal to the Russian Federation,” said Zelensky. Accession efforts must therefore be stepped up. This is not on the agenda from NATO’s point of view.

Neighboring Russia responded promptly. “We deeply doubt that this will help Ukraine solve its internal problem. We believe this will worsen the situation even further, ”said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov of the Russian news agency Interfax. Russia repeatedly warns that Ukraine will not join NATO because it sees its security under threat.

The Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also sees Germany and France as an obligation. There are “no energetic actions on the part of our French and German colleagues to bring the Ukrainian side to their senses,” Lavrov said on a visit to India. Berlin and Paris have been struggling with Moscow and Kiev for a peaceful solution to the conflict for years.

It wasn’t until Tuesday evening that two more government soldiers were killed, despite the current ceasefire between the army and pro-Russian separatists. According to the army, a soldier was shot several kilometers north of the Donetsk rebel stronghold in the city of Avdiivka. There was initially no detailed information about the second death.

In the evening, the army reported about two more deaths. One soldier was killed in mortar fire, another by an unknown explosive device hit by a military vehicle. Initially, the information provided by the military could not be independently verified. More than 40 people are said to have died since the beginning of the year alone. Zelenskyi announced on Twitter that government forces had lost 24 soldiers this year alone.

War between pro-Russian forces in Donbass and the Ukrainian forces broke out after the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych seven years ago. Since then, parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions along the Russian border have been controlled by separatists loyal to Moscow. According to UN estimates, more than 13,000 people died in the bloody conflict. A peace plan agreed in 2015 under Franco-German mediation is on hold. The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia because of the war.