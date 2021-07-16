NATO has ended military operation in Afghanistan | free press

As the Taliban advance in Afghanistan, more and more foreign soldiers are leaving the country. Now NATO has also ended its military operation – silently and silently.

Brussels (AP) – NATO has tacitly ended its military operation in Afghanistan after nearly two decades.

As the German News Agency in Brussels has been confirmed by several diplomats and the military, the soldiers currently stationed in the country from countries like the US and Turkey are now completely under the control of the national chain of command. The alliance’s bloodiest military operation to date is de facto history, it said. US forces alone lost more than 2,300 soldiers in the Hindu Kush. The Bundeswehr complained of 59 casualties.

NATO’s operation in the Hindu Kush began after the September 11, 2001 attacks at the request of the US to end terrorism emanating from Afghanistan. From August 2003 to December 2014, the alliance led the International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in the country. At peak times, this consisted of more than 130,000 soldiers. She was also often involved in fighting by the Afghan government forces against the militant Islamist Taliban.

The mission “Resolute Support” followed in 2015 for training, advising and supporting the national security services in Afghanistan.

According to information from the German news agency, the fact that the end of the military operation has not yet been officially communicated has to do with the fact that the operation plan has not yet been formally set aside – mainly for administrative reasons.

Another reason is that the US National Mission is still ongoing. US President Joe Biden had last announced that he would retire at the end of August. The United States had always stationed numerous soldiers in the country who were not part of NATO operations. This enabled them to provide the Afghan armed forces with military support that would not have been possible under the NATO mandate.