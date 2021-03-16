NATO: Germany with a big advantage in defense spending | Free press

Brussels (dpa) – Germany and most of the other US NATO partners have again significantly increased their defense spending.

According to a report presented Tuesday by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, the European allies and Canada spent about 3.9 percent more in real terms in 2020 than in the previous year. The Federal Republic even increased its expenditure by 8.4 percent. By NATO standards they reached 51.6 billion euros.

“Despite the economic impact of Covid-19, 2020 was the sixth consecutive year that defense spending in the European allies and in Canada increased,” said Stoltenberg with satisfaction. He expects this trend to continue in the current year.

The figures are especially relevant for NATO because the US has been advocating for a more balanced burden-sharing within the alliance for years. At about 785 billion US dollars (658 billion euros), they spent about 2.4 times as much money on defense last year as all other 29 NATO partners combined and also had by far the highest share of defense spending at 3.7 percent. the national economic output.

In particular, the US requires all alliance states to spend at least two percent of their gross domestic product on defense as soon as possible. According to current NATO figures, only ten others reached this target by 2020. These were Slovakia, Greece, Great Britain, Romania, Poland, France, Norway and the three Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

At 1.56 percent, Germany was still a long way from the 2 percent target – although spending relevant to NATO increased in real terms by nearly 35 percent between 2014 and 2020. The GDP ratio for 2020 was only due to the economic downturn caused by the Corona crisis. Before the crisis, German spending was expected to lead to a rate of about 1.42 percent.

In addition to Germany, many other NATO countries are still miles from the 2 percent target. These are, for example, Spain with a rate of about 1.2 percent, Belgium with 1.1 percent and Luxembourg with only 0.6 percent.

Stoltenberg also admitted that some allies only hit the 2 percent target by 2020 because of the crisis-related collapse in economic output. For example, Norway and Slovakia were exactly 2.0 percent and France 2.04 percent.

The development of defense spending in the current year is now eagerly awaited. The budget plans for 2020 were drawn up before the corona pandemic.

If spending is kept constant or even increased despite the economic downturn, quotas could continue to rise. However, it is also conceivable that governments will use the red pencil because of the crisis in defense spending and are confident that new US President Joe Biden will not respond as harshly to the issue as his predecessor Donald Trump. This had even threatened the US to leave the alliance, if not all allies immediately make two percent of their gross domestic product available for defense.

In the discussion of fairer burden-sharing within NATO, Secretary General Stoltenberg recently proposed a significant increase in community spending on deterrence and defense. Accordingly, NATO members would no longer have to bear all the costs themselves when, for example, they participate in the deployment of troops in the Baltic states, in exercises or in aerial surveillance missions. According to information from the German news agency, a number of allies have made it clear in discussions within the alliance that they are not prepared to support such far-reaching proposals.

In total, the 30 NATO countries spent about 1.1 trillion dollars (about 930 billion euros) on defense last year. By comparison, according to figures from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), China recently amounted to only $ 193.3 billion and Russia only $ 60.6 billion.