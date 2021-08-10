NATO calls on Taliban to stop their attacks | free press

Given the escalating conflict in Afghanistan, NATO wants to convince the Taliban to hold peace talks. Meanwhile, the militant Islamist group made huge territorial gains.

Brussels (AP) – NATO assesses the violent advance of the militant Islamist Taliban in Afghanistan as worrying.

The high level of violence by the militant Islamist Taliban in their offensive, including attacks on civilians and reports of human rights abuses, is viewed with “great concern,” a NATO official told Germany’s news agency. The Taliban had to understand that the international community would never recognize them if they refused to go to the political process and wanted to take the country by force. “You must stop your attacks and participate honestly in peace talks.”

The conflict cannot be resolved militarily, he said. An Afghan-led peace process must promote a ceasefire and a political solution. In particular, it must protect the human rights of women, children and minorities and ensure that Afghanistan “will never again become a safe haven for terrorists”. NATO calls on all regional actors »to contribute constructively, as everyone would benefit from a safe and stable Afghanistan.

Since the international troop withdrawal began in early May, the Taliban have made huge gains in territory and are now conquering one provincial capital after another in Afghanistan. Despite the alarming advance, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer defended the withdrawal of the Bundeswehr from Afghanistan.

The US is also currently sticking to its withdrawal plans. The White House and the Pentagon repeatedly emphasize that the combat deployment of US troops in Afghanistan, as planned, will end in about three weeks. From 1996 until the US-led intervention in 2001, the Taliban controlled large parts of Afghanistan.