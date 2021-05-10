Native Starch Market 2021 Competitive Insights and Precise Outlook – Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Altia Industrial Services, Ingredion Incorporated

Global Native Starch Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)

The Native Starch Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

The global native starch market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.27% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Leading Companies of Global Native Starch Market are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Altia Industrial Services, Ingredion Incorporated, AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres, The Tereos Group and others.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Investment in the Starch Market, to Strengthen the Growth

The manufacturers across the world are producing over 600 products from native starches, contributing to the global market. According to the European Starch Industry Association, in 2018, the total starch production in Europe, from EU wheat, maize, and potatoes, was 10.7 million metric ton, in comparison to the 8.7 million metric ton registered in 2004. Additionally, certain manufacturers are focusing on developing products, in order to cater to the various requirements of the food companies, to gain a competitive advantage, thereby, driving the market growth.

North America Dominates the Market

The consumption of native starches is widely witnessed in the region. These starches are specially designed for light-colored applications with subtle flavors, to be used in processed food products, aiding in maintaining the appeal of the product. In June 2019, Ingredion Incorporated launched NOVATION Lumina functional native starches, to enhance the appeal of most delicate food products in the region. Therefore, most of the countries of the region, including Costa Rica and Guatemala, import native starches from their neighboring nations, such as the United States and Mexico.

The regions are further sub-divided into:

-North America (NA) – US, Canada, and Mexico

-Europe (EU) – UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain & Rest of Europe

-Asia-Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia & Rest of APAC

-Latin America (LA) – Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Chile & Rest of Latin America

-Middle East and Africa (MEA) – Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa

What Are The Market Factors That Are Explained In The Report?

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Native Starch Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.