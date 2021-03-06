National Guard Secures US Capitol Longer | Free press

Two months ago, supporters of then US President Trump stormed the Capitol. A few days ago, signs of threat caused further unrest. The police are asking the National Guard for longer support.

Washington (AP) – Police responsible for the US Capitol have filed with the United States Department of Defense for extended National Guard support to secure the parliament building.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Friday that the request for an extension of the mission is being considered. He did not provide specific details. The Washington Post and CNN news channel reported on Thursday that police had requested a two-month extension. According to the original plan, the deployment of several thousand reservists is to end next week. About 5,200 troops are currently deployed, according to the National Guard.

Supporters of elected US President Donald Trump, who has now resigned from office, stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6 during a session of Congress, wreaking havoc and destruction. The Capitol Police then came under fire because parliamentary security forces were unprepared for the attack and were unable to stop the invaders. At least five people were killed in the riots, including a police officer. The then head of the Capitol Police, Steven Sund, resigned.

The National Guard had been withdrawn to reinforce the local security forces after the attack on the Capitol. There was a warning ahead of Thursday: Capitol Police announced on Wednesday that intelligence information pointed to a possible militia plan to attack the Capitol. During the day, the situation initially remained calm.

