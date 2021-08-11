National Geographic’s most watched exhibition will be in Braga until 2022

Photo Ark was launched in 2006 by Joel Sartore, who has since photographed 11,700 endangered species.

There are 81 photos in total.

Photo Ark, the project launched by Joel Sartore in 2006, is currently National Geographic’s most visited exhibition. Over the years the show has been seen in various cities in Portugal such as Lisbon, Porto and Vilamoura. It was visited by more than 160 thousand Portuguese. Now it arrives in Braga between August 13th and January 12th 2022 in Nova Arcada.

This exhibit was created to document each of the more than 12,000 species of animals that live in captivity in zoos and wildlife sanctuaries around the world. The main task is to make people aware of the concern for these endangered animals.

The idea of ​​photographing 12,000 species has not yet been realized, but it is already close to the goal, as Joel Sartore has so far documented 11,700 species – some of them have become extinct over the years.

In Minho, 81 photographs of different animal species are presented, all on a black or white background to further improve their characteristics. Joel Sartore is a longtime partner of National Geographic who joined the magazine more than 20 years ago.

Those who want to see “Photo Ark” can purchase tickets at the entrance to the exhibition or from TicketArt. They cost € 5 for adults, € 2 for children between the ages of five and 17, € 2.5 for seniors (over 65) and are free for everyone under five. You can also buy a family ticket for two adults and two children up to the age of 17 for € 13.

“Photo Ark” is open on weekdays from 2pm to 8pm. At the weekend, the opening times will be extended from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.