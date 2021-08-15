National Geographic has a program dedicated to Portugal’s landmarks

National Geographic dedicates a special program to the sights of Portugal

The highlights include the pedestrian bridge of Arouca, the castle of Sintra, the surfers of Nazaré or the sidewalk and vintage of Portugal.

The Palácio da Pena will be one of the highlights.

Portugal will star the first episode of the third season of “Europa Vista de Cima”, a National Geographic program which, as the title suggests, shows different areas of Europe from a different perspective.

“This series of spectacular air travel shows Europe’s most remarkable nations as they have never been seen before. From erupting volcanoes in Iceland to pristine Roman amphitheaters in Croatia and surfing record waves in Portugal, every aerial documentary shows the engineering traditions, innovations and discoveries that shape the great modern nations of today, ”the summary says.

The episode, which focuses on Portugal, highlights what is believed to be the world’s longest pedestrian bridge – the 516 Arouca – and the Palácio da Pena in Sintra. We will also have an unusual angle among the surfers who catch the biggest waves in the world in Nazaré.

During the program, National Geographic takes viewers to the origins of Portugal by showing the restoration of a centuries-old and typically Portuguese sidewalk, as well as showing the traditional vintage. The premiere is planned for September 13th, a Monday, at 10:10 p.m.

