National criticism of the federal emergency brake | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – There are concerns among the states about the cabinet plans for a national emergency brake to combat the corona virus. Saarland Prime Minister Tobias Hans (CDU) criticized the plans as too rigid.

His Hessian counterpart Volker Bouffier (CDU) pointed to legal concerns about the planned exit restrictions. Critical care practitioners urged politicians to hurry and warned against time-consuming discussions about details.

The Bundestag discussed the amendment of the Infection Protection Act in first reading on Friday. Contact restrictions to break the third wave of corona should apply in provinces and cities from an incidence of 100 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in one week. In addition, exit restrictions are scheduled from 9pm, but these are particularly controversial. On this too, there were different opinions during a hearing of experts in the health committee on Friday. The Bundestag’s Scientific Service had also expressed doubts about the constitutional permissibility of the nighttime exit restriction.

The health committee could decide on Monday about possible changes from the previous concept. A death of the Bundestag is planned for this Wednesday. The Federal Council wants to deal with it on Thursday. The changes to the Infection Protection Act have been formulated as an objection act, making it more difficult for the regional chamber to stop or amend them. The Chamber of States should call the Conciliation Committee with representatives of the Bundestag and Bundesrat for renegotiations. This requires an absolute majority of 35 of the 69 votes in the Federal Council.

However, several states have already announced that the corona emergency brake will come into effect from Monday. Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) appealed to federal states on Thursday not to wait for the federal emergency brake in view of the tense situation.

However, the Prime Minister of Hesse, Bouffier, had legal doubts about the admissibility of exit restrictions. “There are already serious legal concerns about the curfew as formulated in the law,” he told the newspaper “Bild”. However, he does not see any powerlessness of the states in the law. It is not yet clear how Hesse will position itself in the Federal Council. “We are constructive,” said Bouffier. “We are waiting to see what changes there are in the Bundestag. I also think it is good to make the law more constitutional in some areas. For example, a curfew should only be imposed as a last resort, that is, as a last resort. “

Saarland’s head of government, Hans, strangers with the federal emergency brake. “If we go back into full lockdown in a completely uncreative way, that will help something,” said the “world’s CDU” politician (Saturday). “But it will also cause a lot of annoyance.” At the same time, he defended his country’s nationally recognized model of combining openings with rapid tests. The number of infections in Saarland did not increase more than in the rest of Germany. “This shows that our very careful opening steps are not an additional driver for infections,” Hans emphasizes.

The president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (Divi), Gernot Marx, insisted on hastening. “There is currently no time for days or weeks of discussion – now is the time to take action,” Marx told the editorial network Germany (RND / Saturday). He does not understand detailed discussions about the meaning of individual measures. The infection process must be brought under control as soon as possible. That’s why the nationwide emergency brake is needed – better yesterday than today.

The left called for a hard lockdown. “A consistent and solidarity-based lockdown with the closure of most areas for two or three weeks would be much more helpful than sustaining this half-hearted and stressful permanent lockdown for weeks and months,” said Augsburger Allgemeine party leader Janine Wissler. “If you only pull the emergency brake at an incidence of 100 and 200, you are already in the middle of an exponential growth.” The intensive care units were full. “You cannot open schools and shops in model regions.”

Against the demands of Corona, people want to demonstrate again this Saturday in various German cities. Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht appealed to the police, in the event of massive violations of the rules or even criminal acts, “a clear red line must be drawn and consistent action must be taken”. As a final consequence, demonstrations should be broken, the SPD politician (Saturday) told Funke media group newspapers.