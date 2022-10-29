Saturday, October 29, 2022
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton misplaced observe of the lyrics throughout “The Star-Spangled Banner” earlier than Friday evening’s World Collection opener between Houston and Philadelphia.

With gamers and workers lined up on the sphere for the normal pre-game ceremony, and a large American flag unfurled throughout the outfield, the Black Pumas band chief went off observe on the second line. He sang: “What so proudly we hail’d on the twilight’s final streaming” as an alternative of “gleaming.”

He continued appropriately with: “Whose broad stripes and vibrant stars by way of the perilous battle.” However then, as an alternative of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d had been so gallantly streaming?” he backtracked to “What so proudly we hail’d on the twilight’s final” earlier than once more singing “streaming” as an alternative of “gleaming.”

Burton then picked up appropriately with “And the rocket’s crimson glare, the bomb bursting in air” and completed uneventfully.

Burton carried out eventually yr’s televised live performance for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

