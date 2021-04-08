Nathan Law Receives Asylum In Great Britain | Free press

China’s so-called security law in Hong Kong allows pro-democracy opposition members to flee the former British crown colony. People now get asylum.

London / Hong Kong (dpa) – Nine months after his flight from Hong Kong, prominent activist Nathan Law was granted political asylum in Britain. The 27-year-old former opposition MP reported on Twitter that his application had been approved after four months of investigation.

“The fact that I am being searched under the National Security Act shows that I am facing serious political persecution and that I am unlikely to be able to return to Hong Kong without risk.”

When elected in 2016, Law was the youngest Member of Parliament in the history of the former British Crown Colony. A year later, however, he lost his seat when a court ruled that he had not taken his oath of office sincerely. There was also a recent trial against him for illegal meeting. He fled to Britain in June – shortly before Beijing passed security law for the de facto autonomously administered Special Administrative Region of China.

The controversial law targets the pro-democracy opposition and activities Beijing considers subversive, separatist, terrorist or conspiratorial. It has been criticized by the UK and other Western countries as a violation of the Joint Declaration for Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997. Since then, the “one country, two systems” principle has applied, but critics have only spoken of “one country, one system ”since Beijing has expanded its grip on the economic metropolis.

Law expressed concern that other Hong Kong activists who have fled to the UK may not receive the same status as him because they receive less media coverage or have not collected enough evidence to support their asylum application. He hoped his case would have given the UK authorities a better understanding of the “complicated situation in Hong Kong”.

