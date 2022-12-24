Saturday, December 24, 2022
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As excessive chilly temperatures proceed to roll via center Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their sport Saturday towards the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on energy utilization.

The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (midday, CBS). Three hours previous to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the taking part in floor and are blowing sizzling air onto the sector utilizing gas-powered blowers to attempt to thaw out the bottom. There may be scattered ice on the sidelines and close to the top zones, however the elements of the taking part in area which are seen look largely thawed.

The Titans don’t have any remark presently in regards to the mayor’s assertion.

The Tennessee Valley Authority has directed native energy corporations to “scale back load” and have deliberate intermittent interruptions to energy provide as a consequence of excessive demand with sub-freezing temperatures roving via the realm. As of publication, the “appears like” temperature at Nissan Stadium sits at negative-1 levels.

NEW GUY:New Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs talks return to Volunteer State, new function with crew

IN CONTEXT:Titans RB Derrick Henry’s historic dominance vs. Houston Texans is ridiculous in context

In a put up on Twitter, Cooper stated: “I’ve been knowledgeable that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will proceed. All non-essential companies ought to scale back energy utilization. I’ve requested the Titans to postpone their 12pm sport in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA must spend money on infrastructure to face up to excessive temps.”

See also  How much snow has fallen in Buffalo, Rochester region so far? The latest totals from snowstorm

This figures to be one of many coldest video games in Nissan Stadium historical past, if not the coldest. The earlier document for lowest precise temperature at kickoff in Nashville was 23 levels, and the coldest “appears like” temperature factoring in wind chill was 14 levels.

Town didn’t postpone Friday night time’s Nashville Predators sport at Bridgestone Enviornment regardless of energy restrictions being in impact then as nicely. In a follow-up tweet, Cooper indicated that Bridgestone Enviornment was powered utilizing turbines Friday night time as a substitute of utilizing energy from the TVA.

Nick Suss is the Titans beat author for The Tennessean. Contact Nick at nsuss@gannett.com. Observe Nick on Twitter @nicksuss.

This text initially appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Titans postpone sport Saturday

