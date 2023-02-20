NASCAR Twitter reacts to missing Daytona 500 crash

What is the worst factor that may occur in the course of the Daytona 500? No, not “The Huge One,” the crash that seemingly eats up your entire discipline of drivers. It is racing followers watching on TV lacking the wreck due to a industrial break.

Sports activities followers vs. advert breaks is a rivalry as outdated as Dale Earnhardt vs. Jeff Gordon. However unhealthy timing obtained the higher of Fox Sports activities on Sunday.

Simply as Fox was transitioning right into a industrial whereas nonetheless exhibiting the racing, Kevin Harvick pushed Tyler Reddick on Flip 4, setting off a sequence response that concerned about 10 automobiles. The issue is, followers watching on TV did not see the wreck dwell as graphics took up the display the second it occurred.

Ross Chastain, Kyle Larson, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez had been among the many drivers caught up within the wreck. However this is what Fox viewers noticed:

Chastain rallied to win the stage. That is greater than some indignant followers might say of their viewing expertise.

Dwell updates:The newest from the 2023 Daytona 500

A information to NASCAR stage racing:Why does Daytona 500 have totally different phases?

Anybody can win:5 likeliest longshots to win the Daytona 500

NASCAR Twitter reacts to Fox industrial breaks

Let’s hope the subsequent massive factor to occur on the 500 comes commercial-free.

This text initially appeared on The Daytona Seashore Information-Journal: Daytona 500 followers react to Fox commercials throughout crash at NASCAR race