Wednesday, November 23, 2022
NASA Artemis I Controllers Briefly Lose Connection To Orion Capsule By Moon
Technology 

Jean Nicholas

Artemis I mission controllers at Johnson Area Middle in Houston misplaced communication between the uncrewed Orion capsule close to the moon and the Deep Area Community in a single day for almost an hour earlier than restoring the connection.

It’s not clear what precisely occurred or what brought on the disconnect that started at 1:09 a.m. ET Wednesday and lasted for 47 minutes. Within the hours since, nevertheless, communications have been restored and appear to be again to regular.

Contact, navigation and management with Orion are routed by NASA’s Close to Area Community and Deep Area Community, which make the most of a mix of public and commercial-operated infrastructure on the bottom and in house.

NASA reported that sudden lack of knowledge got here whereas reconfiguring the hyperlink between Orion and the Deep Area Community.

“The reconfiguration has been carried out efficiently a number of instances in the previous few days, and the workforce is investigating the reason for the lack of sign,” the company mentioned in a weblog put up. “The workforce resolved the problem with a reconfiguration on the bottom aspect.”

NASA engineers can be reviewing knowledge to try to pinpoint a trigger.

Temporary losses in touch with spacecraft are usually not unprecedented or significantly uncommon, however all the time price holding shut observe of for apparent causes.

Orion is about to enter orbit across the moon in a key second on Friday. The capsule that’s meant to finally carry astronauts on future Artemis missions will spend a couple of week in lunar orbit earlier than return to Earth for a splashdown touchdown.

