Narrowband IoT Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ericsson Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Narrowband IoT Market: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Ericsson Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, AT&T Inc, Verizon Wireless, Nokia Corporation, Vodafone Group, SEQUANS Communications, Intel Corporation, Intel Corporation, Deutsche Telekom, Twilio, SEQUANS Communications and others.

– June 2019 – Ericsson Corporation announced its collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT Kanpur) to deploy NB-IoT based sensor network in order to monitor the growing air pollution in India’s capital Delhi. Under the agreements, the company will be using locally-developed air quality sensors capable of transmitting environment data such as PM10, PM2.5, PM1 levels at regular intervals.

– June 2019 – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd partnered with Nowi Energy B.V in order to leverage its flagship NB-IoT device Soc with the Nowi’ energy harvesting PMIC to drive new IoT applications that require Ultra-low-power autonomous operation. The company is said to deploy its Boudica V150 development board with integrated V150 NB-IoT SoC and battery charging circuity based on NOWI’s NW-A2.3 PMIC Energy Harvesting device in order to counter the power bottleneck in many IoT applications.

Smart Cities to drive the growth of the market



– Advancements in mobile IoT networks solutions such as Nb-IoT from mobile operator offer a scalable, secure and standardized way to connect smart city assets that offer a wide variety of services in a sustainable way as they are particularly designed to meet the needs of smart city, the economics of using such technology is leading to improvement in value chain standardizes around networks and components.

– The smart city sensors such as parking sensors are often deployed at locations with no access to a power supply and are expected to serve their whole life span with the installed battery power while still transmitting the necessary data by leveraging NB-IoT can potential offer battery life of 10 years since they are typically designed to send few hundred bytes of data that is handled efficiently thereby maximizing capacity while minimizing the power consumption. furthermore, Nb-IoT additionally, offers 2-communications, remote access, and large downloads to accommodate the firmware updates.

– For Instance, In July 2019, Sensonoes, a smart waste management solution provider based in the UK announced the selection of Twilio, Caa NB-IoT considering its reliability, ease of manging and coverage in order to manage its smart sensor in North America.

– Also, with the smart city project deploying thousands of connected devices in order to cover the entire urban business often consider the cost of each unit, as with recent trend of Nb-IoT vendors aiming to price the cost of the module is low as few dollars makes it viable for smart city stakeholders to deploy and thereby driving the growth of the market

– furthermore, few smart city services such as water metering require the connected objects to be placed at remote locations such as underground given the ability of NB-IoT to penetrate through floors, walls, Additionally leveraging its scalability its support the cities ambition as it grows and the volume of data generated increases.

– Additionally, with data security concerns associated with smart cities with NB-IoT ensures better security as compared to other proprietary technologies as it utilizes NB-IoT radio modules and SIM cards that feature LTE-like security. Also with international ecosystem vendors constantly focuses on enhancing security functions and algorithms further drive the adoption rate of the market

North America Holds Major Market Share



– North America holds a major market share for the Narrowband IoT market owing to its early adoption of technologies such as IoT, Businesses in the US investing billions into LTE network, smart cities projects such as Smart City Accelerator Program, also the presence of major players such as AT&T, Verizon Communication, sharing significant revenue share from regions aids growth of the market.

– In the US and North America, Telecom operators initially, deployed LTE-M networks. Although most of the operators didn’t intend to launch NB-IoT offerings as they realized the potential they started rolling out the NB-IoT network for the general public pioneer by Twilio, a CPaaS based in California followed by other major operators in region such as AT&T and Verizon in 2019.

– For instance, In May 2019, Verizon Communication Inc announced that its existing NB-IoT network is now available coast-to-coast covering over 92% of the US population. The network offered by the company focuses on applications that require data rates below 100k bits/sec making it for ideal applications in the region that are not mobile such as factory equipment, parking meters, environment sensors among others.

– To counter the marketshare In April 2019, AT&T, an American multinational Telecommunication company announced the nationwide launch of NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) in the US, The company states that the new network will be able to unlock the next wave of IoT connection showcasing its major step towards massive IoT and 5G. Additionally, it provides businesses will more choices as they offer both LTE-M and NB-IoT network in the US and Mexico while ensuring the carrier-grade security.

– Furthermore, In 2019, other players, like AT&T, KPN, Orange, and Swisscom, collaborated to launch their LTE-M roaming across their respective IoT networks. The objective behind collaboration had been to enable IoT Low Power devices to efficiently operate on multiple networks across North America and Europe. This is suggestive of a step toward global standard development, which will lead to lowered costs and wider deployment in th region therby constituting the growth of the market in the region.

Influence of the Narrowband IoT Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Narrowband IoT market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Narrowband IoT market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Narrowband IoT market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Narrowband IoT market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Narrowband IoT market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Narrowband IoT Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

