Narrowband IoT Market Size, Development, Key Opportunity, Application & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Narrowband IoT Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Narrowband IoT industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Narrowband IoT Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The growth in the market can be attributed to growing demand for LPWAN use cases and high deployment flexibility with GSM, WCDMA and LTE.

Narrowband IoT connects devices more simply and efficiently on already established mobile networks. Its demand is increasing due to several reasons, for instance very low power consumption, lower component cost, network security & reliability, and others. Other advantage of narrowband IoT is battery life is of more than 10 years. It has its wide application in agriculture, logistics and transportation, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, energy and utilities, retail, and others.

Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-narrowband-iot-market&somesh

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for LPWAN (Low-Power Wide-Area Network) use cases across verticals

Extended coverage and long battery life

Growing usage of IoT from the major manufacturers and end-users

Low deployment cost

Transformation downtime during upgradation of existing base stations

Market Restraints:

Competition from rival LPWAN (Low-Power Wide-Area Network) technologies

Concerns regarding data privacy and growing concerns regarding security

Segmentation: Global Narrowband IoT Market

By Deployment Type

Stand-Alone

Guard Band

In-Band

By Device

Smart Parking

Smart Meters

Trackers

Alarms & Detectors

Smart Streetlights

Smart Appliances

Wearable Devices

Others

By Application Software

Security Solutions

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Soil Monitoring Solutions

Asset Tracking Solutions

Logistics Tracking Solutions

Smart Parking Management Solutions

Others

By Technology Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Smart Applications

Smart Governance

Smart Metering

Smart Buildings

Smart Asset Tracking

Others

By Vertical

Agriculture

Automotive & Transportation

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Safety & Security

Infrastructure

Building Automation

Consumer Electronics

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, EITC collaborated with Nokia, Affirmed Networks and MediaTek to launch the next generation NB-IoT network, which would facilitate electronic devices to showcase and run a range of smart appliances including smart metering, smart buildings, smart asset tracking, smart parking etc. This invention would pave the path for 5G network, thereby boosting the adoption of NB-IoT.

In February 2017, Arm Limited has taken over two narrowband IoT startups, including Mistbase, which has invented NB-IoT for physical layer implementation, and NextG-Com, which has formed a two and three layered software stack for NB-IoT. With this acquisition of two flourishing startups, ARM would lead the market in NB-IoT, by launching new, innovative and technologically advanced products, along with expanding its customer base.

Competitive Analysis: Global Narrowband IoT Market

Global narrowband IoT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of narrowband IoT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-narrowband-iot-market&somesh

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Narrowband IoT Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global narrowband IoT market are AT&T Intellectual Property., China Mobile Limited., Orange, SK TELECOM CO., LTD., Arm Limited, Vodafone Group, China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited., Deutsche Telekom AG, Etisalat., Telstra Corporation Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia, Sierra Wireless., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., u-blox, ZTE Corporation, SEQUANS, Serecomm Corporation, Gemalto NV, Telit, SAMSUNG, Intel Corporation, CHEERZING, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Major Highlights of Narrowband IoT market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Narrowband IoT market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Narrowband IoT market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Narrowband IoT market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-narrowband-iot-market&somesh

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com