Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market 2021 After COVID-19 Developments Analysis of Best Key Players – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, AT&T, Telstra Corporation

The Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The NB-IoT Enterprise Application Market is expected to register a CAGR of 61.3% over the forecast period (2021 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market: Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Telefonica S.A., AT&T, Telstra Corporation, and others.

Make an Inquiry about this report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153737/narrowband-iot-enterprise-application-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?Mode=Ab56

Some of the key developments in the area are:

– April 2020 – Deutsche Telekom signed its first NB-IoT roaming agreements with partners, including Vodafone, Swisscom, and Telia Company, which will be followed by a complete EU roaming footprint before the end of the year.

– June 2019 – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd partnered with Nowi Energy B.V in order to leverage its flagship NB-IoT device Soc with the Nowi’ energy harvesting PMIC which will further drive new IoT applications requiring an ultra-low-power autonomous operation. The company will also deploy its Boudica V150 development board with integrated V150 NB-IoT SoC and battery charging circuity based on NOWI’s NW-A2.3 PMIC Energy Harvesting device in order to counter the power bottleneck in many IoT applications.

Key Market Trends

Smart Metering Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Smart metering is expected to witness significant growth for the NB-IoT application market. It is sub-segmented into smart water, smart gas, and smart electric. Smart meters are important elements for utility monitoring and billing and one of the main components of the smart cities. They ensure the most accurate energy bills. Smart metering is further expected to see NB-IoT being integrated into a broader set of products in the coming years, including home appliances, door locks, and smoke detectors.

– Deployment of smart metering systems provides solutions to curb energy wastage in the industry. Implementation of smart metering systems enables energy suppliers to continuously monitor electricity usage by employing smart meter systems at multiple points in the grid.

– The smart metering entity maintains and operates the smart meter data repository that processes, stores, and protects electricity consumption data used for consumer billing by Ontario’s local distribution companies.

– In July 2019, a contract was signed between Smart meters company Landis+Gyr and German electric utility E.ON, to install one million smart electricity meters with NB-IoT communication technology, as well as a head-end system on the Gridstream Connect platform. The upgrade will allow end-consumers to improve the efficiency of energy usage.

North America Expected to Hold Significant Market Share

– North America is expected to hold a major market share for the NB-IoT application market owing to the early adoption of technologies such as IoT. Businesses in the US are investing billions into LTE network, smart cities projects such as Smart City Accelerator Program, also the presence of major players such as AT&T is able to generate significant revenue share from the region, which further aids to the growth of the market.

– Telecom operators initially deployed LTE-M networks in the region. In April 2019, AT&T, an American multinational telecom company, announced the launch of NarrowBand Internet of Things (NB-IoT) in the US. According to the company, the new network will be able to unlock the next wave of IoT connection, which will further showcase its major step towards 5G and massive IoT. Additionally, businesses also have more choices as the company offers both LTE-M and NB-IoT networks in the US and Mexico by ensuring carrier-grade security.

– Furthermore, In 2019, other players, like Orange, AT & T, and Swisscom, collaborated to launch their LTE-M roaming across their respective IoT networks. The objective of this collaboration is to enable IoT low power devices to operate on multiple networks across North America efficiently. This is suggestive of a step toward global standard development, which will lead to lowered costs and wider deployment in the region, thereby constituting the growth of the market in the region.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153737/narrowband-iot-enterprise-application-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025?Mode=Ab56

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

If you have any questions about any of our “Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application Market Report” or would like to schedule a personalized free demo of the Narrowband IoT Enterprise Application market report, please do not hesitate to contact me at irfan@marketinsightsreports.com.

Media Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) MarketInsightsReports

Email: sales@marketinsightsreports.com

Tel: + 1704 266 3234, +91-750-707-8687