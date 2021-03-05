Narcotics Scanner Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2021 To 2026

The report is designed to provide a holistic view of the Narcotics Scanner Market 2021-2026. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). High-level interpretation of Narcotics Scanner market attributes using proprietary tools such as the Penetration Mapping Index, and other successful representational tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, SWOT, PESTEL, Ansoff’s Matrix, etc. Regional estimates and forecasts & trend analysis for each country and region are also available in the study. The impact of the COVID-19, and also forecasts its recovery post-COVID-19. The report also presents forecasts for Narcotics Scanner investments from 2021 till 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Narcotics Scanner Market

FLIR Systems, OSI Systems, Safran, Smiths, Aventura Technologies, Bruker, B&W Tek, CDex, Chemring Group, Detectachem, among others.

The narcotics scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Market Overview:

Narcotics are drugs having several medicinal uses such as anxiety relief, sleep induction, severe pain control, and numbing the senses. Narcotics are often smuggled, and this has paved the way for the narcotics drug trade. The rising instances of trafficking of drugs such as cocaine, heroin, etc., have increased the demand for narcotic scanners in various industries, such as aviation, law, and military. The adoption rate of narcotics scanners is on the rise to scan and monitor people and luggage, prevent permanent losses, and ensure the safety of people.

The factors responsible for the growth of narcotics scanners are the rise in the investments made in the research and development activities for the narcotic scanners and the requirement for the speedy response to the catastrophic attacks. Advancements made in the technology such as the development of the dual-sensor technologies and the improvement made in the detection quality of narcotics scanners triggers the growth of the market. The narcotics scanner offers protection from the illegal movement of drugs, and therefore, there is a surge in the demand for these scanners. The deployment of narcotics scanners is essential to reduce the increasing unauthorized transportation of narcotics between different locations and countries.

Market Insights:

Airport Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Airports find maximum applications of narcotics scanners, and hence, it is expected to witness significant growth for the market. The devices and machines used for airport security purposes use science from many different fields.

– The hand-held metal detector and narcotics devices are increasingly being used in airports around the US to identify illegal drugs, such as cocaine, heroin, etc. Since these devices provide fast and accurate drug identification and prosecution of people involved in the trade, the market is expected to experience growth in the coming years.

– The high-tech machines excel at detecting tiny packets of illegal drugs hidden on a person’s body or in a pocket. According to Dwayne Beird, Transportation Security Administration, scanners used in airports are always operational, and the machines tipped off authorities to more than 80 people who were trying to smuggle drugs or sometimes weapons through airport security,

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is expected to have significant growth for narcotics scanner market, due to the increasing inflow of investments for the development of the transit sector, particularly airports. The escalation in the production and use of synthetic drugs amphetamines, in economies, such as Singapore, China, and Vietnam, is anticipated to play a crucial role in the growth of the market.

– Moreover, the UN Office on Crime and Drugs reported a massive seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia, which has raised concerns related to excessive usage of drugs in Singapore, China, and Malaysia. These factors are further expected to drive the demand for narcotic scanners to support the prosperity of countries.

– Adoption of advanced sensor technologies in narcotics scanners is fueling the narcotics scanner market. The factor contributing to the growth of the market in this region is the high rate of adoption of technologies such as advanced sensors.

Regions are covered By Narcotics Scanner Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain have been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

