Narcotics Scanner Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Narcotics Scanner Market Outlook: 2026 Use of narcotic scanner has increased tenfold at train stations, airports, bus stations, and marine ports with increase in instances of drug trafficking in public area. Narcotics scanner can prevent such illegal movements and protect borders. Any delay in identification of such substances may result in huge loss. Thus, being proactive in looking for suspect and acting quickly in such situations and taking precautionary measures for the safety of people further drives the need for narcotic scanners. According to the World Drugs Report by United Nations Organization on Drugs and crimes, there has been an increase of 32% in drugs and substance abuse worldwide from 2006 to 2016. There was also a report regarding the seizure of 287 million methamphetamine tablets in East Asia.

A new technology is being developed to detect all form of narcotics due to rise in demand. Huge investment is done in R&D activities by vendors and government. This fuels the growth of the global narcotics scanner market. The new technology, dual sensor technology, is the current demand among the vendors. Whereas, decrease in investments from transportation operators restrains the narcotics scanner market growth. In March 2018, OSI Systems Inc. facilitated Albanian Customs and State Police, in seizing 1,350 lbs. of cocaine being smuggled into Albania. The narcotics were detected by Rapiscan Eagle scanning systems, operated by the company’s Albania subsidiary. In November 2017, Smiths Detection Inc. launched IONSCAN 600, the first explosive trace detection system to be approved on the TSA Air Cargo Screening Technology List (ACSTL), to ensure the security of cargo aboard airplanes. The IONSCAN 600 is a portable desktop trace detection system that detects minute quantities of explosives, in addition to narcotics (such as fentanyl), within seconds.

The global narcotics scanner market is categorized by product, application, technology and region. By product, it is segmented into handheld scanner, tabletop scanner, walkthrough scanner, and Infrared scanner. Based on application, it is divided into airport, train station, military, transportation, law enforcement, and others. The technology wise segmentation is in ion mobility spectrum technology, contraband detection equipment, and videoscope inspection system. By Region, the narcotics scanner market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, Middle-East and Africa (LAMEA).

Key Narcotics Scanner Market Segments

By Product

Handheld Scanner

Tabletop Scanner

Walkthrough Scanner

Infrared Scanner

By Application

Airport

Train Station

Military

Transportation

Law Enforcement

Others (Ports and Malls)

By Technology

Ion Mobility Spectrum Technology

Contraband Detection Equipment

Videoscope Inspection System

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players

Aventura Technologies Inc.

Bowers & Wilkins

FLIR® Systems, Inc.

OSI Systems, Inc.

Safran S.A.

Smiths Group Plc

L3 Security & Detection Systems

ARGO-A SECURITY

CDEX Inc.

Bruker Corporation

