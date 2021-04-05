Narcotics Scanner Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – OSI Systems Inc., Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc.

Narcotics Scanner Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 – 2025)

The Narcotics Scanner Market report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

The narcotics scanner market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.21% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025.

Top Leading Companies of Narcotics Scanner Market are OSI Systems Inc., Bruker Corporation, FLIR Systems Inc., Aventura Technologies Inc., Security And Detection Systems Inc., Smiths Detection Inc., Nuctech Company Limited, Teknicom Solutions Ltd, Astrophysics Inc., Viken Detection, Thermofisher Scientific Inc. and others.

Industry News and Developments:

– In December 2019 – OSI Systems Inc. announced that its Security division was awarded contracts collectively valued at approximately USD 15 million by an international port authority, to provide multiple units of the Company’s Rapiscan Eagle P60 high-energy X-ray cargo and vehicle inspection systems. It is expected to construct civil works, to support the installation of the systems, as well as provide training, and follow on maintenance and support.

Key Market Trends:

Airport Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The narcotic scanning technology is gaining traction in airports, the aim is to intercept and detain people who have handled narcotics and to identify either users or traffickers of illicit substances and hence driving the market growth.

– Airports are often the transit points for drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and acts of terrorism. Hence, the growing drug trafficking and criminal activities in the areas are also fueling the demand for trace detection systems.

– In November 2018, AIRCOP officers of the DIRAN at El Dorado International Airport seized a record-breaking 531 kilos of cocaine. Furthermore, in August 2018, the Brazilian Customs at the Guarulhos Airport seized a cargo with 167.5 kgs of cocaine.

– In March 2019, the US-based company, OSI Systems Inc, was awarded a contract of USD 4 million by an international airport, to provide multiple units of its 4DX explosives and narcotics detection system and follow-on service and spare parts support.

Regional Outlook of Narcotics Scanner Market report includes the following geographic areas such as: North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Analytical Tools: The Narcotics Scanner Market Report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

