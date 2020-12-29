Narcolepsy Market Size, Analysis, Regional Expansion Factors And Forecast To 2027

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Narcolepsy Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Product and Distribution Channel, the global narcolepsy market is expected to reach US$ 4,537.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global narcolepsy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

The narcolepsy market by type is segmented into narcolepsy with cataplexy, narcolepsy without cataplexy, and secondary cataplexy. In 2018, the narcolepsy with cataplexy segment held a largest market share of 65.1% of the narcolepsy market, by type. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its significant prevalence among patients suffering with narcolepsy. Episodes of cataplexy are reported to be encountered among 55-60% of patients suffering with narcolepsy. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate of 9.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increasing demand for drugs to treat the disease.

Key factors driving the market are rising prevalence of sleep related disorders, emerging local pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, and increasing awareness regarding neurological disorders. However, factors such as side effects and risks associated with narcolepsy medications and delayed diagnosis or misdiagnosis of narcolepsy are likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

The range of sleep disorders that are treated by neurologists is wide and includes conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy. These disorders cause disruptions in the normal sleep-wake mechanisms causing endogenous abnormalities. Neurological sleep related disorders is an emerging problem as the population is ageing at a rapid rate. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 40 million Americans suffer from neurological diseases in the US, whereas additional 20 million people experience occasional sleeping problems. Over the last decades, much has been learnt about the pathophysiology of narcolepsy. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of narcolepsy with cataplexy has been examined in many studies and falls between 25 and 50 per 100,000 people. Moreover, according to the Narcolepsy Network 2017, the condition affects 1 in every 2,000 people in the United States. That’s 200,000 Americans and approximately 3 million worldwide.

Moreover, the American Sleep Apnea Association reports that sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes. Sleep disorders are common in both men and women; however, important disparities in prevalence and severity of certain sleep disorders have been identified in minorities and underserved populations. More than 50 million Americans already suffer from over 80 different sleep disorders and another 20 to 30 million suffer intermittent sleep problems each year. The increasing prevalence of neurological sleep disorders and narcolepsy is likely to foster the growth of market in the coming years.

