Narcolepsy Market: competitive benchmarking and regions analysis available in the latest report: Bioprojet, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The global narcolepsy market accounted to US$ 2,026.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,537.9 Mn by 2027.

A new market study report by The Insight Partners on the Narcolepsy Market has been released with reliable information and accurate forecasts for a better understanding of the current and future market scenarios. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, including qualitative and quantitative insights, historical data, and estimated projections about the market size and share in the forecast period. The forecasts mentioned in the report have been acquired by using proven research assumptions and methodologies. Hence, this research study serves as an important depository of the information for every market landscape. The report is segmented on the basis of types, end-users, applications, and regional markets.

The Emerging Players in the Narcolepsy Market includes Bioprojet, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Graymark Healthcare, Inc., Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Shire (Acquired by Takeda), Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Shionogi Inc., etc.

What is Narcolepsy?

The range of sleep disorders that are treated by neurologists is wide and includes conditions such as insomnia, sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and narcolepsy. These disorders cause disruptions in the normal sleep-wake mechanisms causing endogenous abnormalities. Neurological sleep related disorders is an emerging problem as the population is ageing at a rapid rate. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), approximately 40 million Americans suffer from neurological diseases in the US, whereas additional 20 million people experience occasional sleeping problems. Over the last decades, much has been learnt about the pathophysiology of narcolepsy. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the prevalence of narcolepsy with cataplexy has been examined in many studies and falls between 25 and 50 per 100,000 people. Moreover, according to the Narcolepsy Network 2017, the condition affects 1 in every 2,000 people in the United States. That’s 200,000 Americans and approximately 3 million worldwide. Moreover, the American Sleep Apnea Association reports that sleep-related problems affect 50 to 70 million Americans of all ages and socioeconomic classes. Sleep disorders are common in both men and women; however, important disparities in prevalence and severity of certain sleep disorders have been identified in minorities and underserved populations. More than 50 million Americans already suffer from over 80 different sleep disorders and another 20 to 30 million suffer intermittent sleep problems each year. The increasing prevalence of neurological sleep disorders and narcolepsy is likely to foster the growth of market in the coming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Narcolepsy Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Narcolepsy Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Narcolepsy Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Narcolepsy market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Narcolepsy market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Narcolepsy market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Narcolepsy market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Narcolepsy market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Narcolepsy market segments and regions.

Narcolepsy Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (The United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Narcolepsy market.

