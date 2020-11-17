Naphthenic Base Oil Market: Forecast & Opportunities To 2020 – 2026 | Top Players- Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, Ergon, Kowa India Pvt.Ltd

This comprehensive Naphthenic Base Oil Market report underlines the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The large scale Naphthenic Base Oil Market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

Global naphthenic base oil market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising application of naphthenic base oil and rising awareness about the benefits of naphthenic base oil are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Naphthenic Base Oil Market

Naphthenic base oil is those which are processed from sweet crude oil distillates. This oil usually has low paraffin content and less aromatic content. These features enable a low point of pour on lighter viscosities and a high degree of solvency where stronger viscosities are needed. They have high solvency power due to which they respond well to antioxidants. They are widely used in application such as rubber oil, metal working, electrical oil, industrial lubes and grease and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicle will drive the market growth

Rising R&D initiative by various government will also accelerate the growth of this market

Growing demand for high solvency products in several end-use industries such as automotive and metal working; this factor will also enhance the market growth

Significant investments in the energy and power industry by several governments in the region is also acting as a market driver

Market Restraint:

Availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is the major factor restricting the market growth

Naphthenic Base Oil Market Country Level Analysis:

The countries covered in the Naphthenic Base Oil Market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Leading Naphthenic Base Oil manufacturers/companies operating at both regional and global levels:

Nynas, Royal Dutch Shell, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P., Ergon, , Kowa India Pvt.Ltd, Eastern Petroleum, Petrobras, Lubricon Industries, Rahaoil, Indo Petro Chemical, Synforce Lubricants., NORTEDA., BENZOIL, ZAHARA GROUP, Petro‐Canada LubricantsExxon Mobil Corporation, Novitas, TULSTAR PRODUCTS , among others.

